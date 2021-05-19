The first general elections of democracy served as a backdrop to ‘Paper Tigers’ (1977), the iconic film for a whole generation of ‘progress’. Since then, Fernando Colomo has delved into other genres to end up always returning to comedy. He has been ruined and resurfaced, always speaking in a light tone of the country that he had to live in at all times and of its social changes.

Trailer of ‘Polyamory for beginners’.



‘Polyamory for beginners’ talks about youtubers in search of ‘likes’ and little Spaniards overwhelmed by the new nomenclatures of sex –cis, trans, fluid, heteronormative– when, basically, like Alfredo Landa in the 60s, what they want is to throw a cap out of the marriage. The starting point is game, but, unfortunately, the director’s script, co-written with Casandra Macías Gago and Marina Maesso, remains superficial and sinks when it plays with the misunderstandings and parody of the new ‘homo hispanicus digitalis’.

Not even the great Karra Elejalde, father and manager of a sparkless youtuber in his late thirties, saves Colomo’s worst movie in many years. The poor technical workmanship, some flagrant casting errors and the lack of ‘timing’ plunge a graceless comedy into disaster, which turns green when it wants to be lewd and outdated when it pretends to be groundbreaking. As if the director of ‘La vida Alegre’ had broken the first commandment of a good screenwriter: talk about what is known.