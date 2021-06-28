Genoa – Another vintage to be framed. After winning the Under 15, 17 and 19 regional titles, the Colombo Genoa Volleyball reached the final for the under 17 flag. With the same group of young people who won promotion from Serie C to Serie B (now the Genoese have a double title and will be able to sell one), he overcame a battleship such as Volleyball Treviso surrendering only to the last act against the Devils Powervolley Milano.

Two years after the third place ad Alba Adriatica, Colombo still climbs on the podium and confirms the value of her youth project.

Against the Lombards the bianconeri led by Lorenzo Bottaro and Davide Molinari they had to bow after fighting three sets (25-12, 25-20, 25-20). A real battleship built by the merger of two companies already very strong at a youth level such as Diavoli Rosa and Volley Segrate. The Milanese team coached by Daniele Morato deserved the victory. Colombo had very few chances to really get into the game. In the second and third set the Bianconeri remained hooked to their rivals, but in the long run the Milanese proved superior.

It was not enough Luca Porro, awarded best hitter of the tournament, closely marked by the wall and the opposing defense.

“We can only applaud our boys and the staff”, comments Paolo Noli, president of Colombo. “We played a formidable tournament putting behind us formidable and competitive teams like Volley Treviso which finished in third place, but also Mater Volley and Lube Civitanova, beaten in the elimination round, among others “.

There is no room for disappointment. They know they have given everything to the new vice-champions of Italy: from captain Matteo Cafferata to MVP Luca Porro, passing through Matteo Coppolecchia, Ivan Gilardi, Giorgio Lottero, Andrea Rainone, Andrea Rani, Lorenzo Menichini, Lorenzo Noto, Pietro Marani, Emanuele Barbieri , Riccardo Russello, Filippo Medicina and Matteo Carradini.

The trip to Puglia was not easy, but once again the Colombo “family” brought out the best.

Lorenzo Bottaro, a pupil of Piero Merello, on his debut as first in a national final scores a splendid result. “I am very happy for the kids and the company”, comments hot. “We have obtained a great result which confirms the excellent work we are doing with our youth sector. A united group of great technical value. Luca Porro our extra man, an athlete with a great perspective. We are proud to have brought Liguria for the first time in an under 17 national final. This silver, combined with the first place in Serie C, makes our 2021 truly to be framed “.

Two other regional titles are added to the under-17 company. The under 15 coached by Piero Merello and Andrii Skoreiko, followed by Davide Molinari and Stefano Orecchia, they conquer the under 15 men’s regional title by beating Amis Chiavari 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-17 partial) and Volleyball Carcare 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-11 partial). These are the protagonists: Lorenzo Bruzzone (k), Davide Presciutti, Matteo Ventura, Simone Porro, Andrea Orecchia, Lorenzo Firriolo, Andrea Gandolfi, Riccardo Tedesco, Harold Castro, Gabriele Profumo, Giuseppe Treccosti, Samuele Molinari, Lorenzo Mussio.

The under 19 by Luca Leoni and Massimo Pusceddu beat Admo Lavagna 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-13) in a match that has never been questioned. Big party for Marco Zoratti, Filippo Guerriero, Luca Porro, Daniele Scurzoni, Kaua Felicissimo, Simone Giuliano, Matteo Falleri, Mattia Lilli, Massimiliano Matani, Lorenzo Moschese, Nicolò Cai, Jacopo Rampa, Giorgio Lottero and Alessio Filippi.

