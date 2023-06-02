Genoa – The decisive acceleration it arrived on the day of the Republic Day, June 2nd. And the blitz with the latest moves, above all to define the contours and balances of a double nomination, was successful.

Alfonso Lavarello, Genoese entrepreneur with an incredible professional history, known among other things for his friendship with Fidel Castro and for being among the most trusted advisors of Gianluigi Aponte, the MSC owner, will be the new president of the “Cristoforo Colombo”. The more operational role will instead be entrusted to Andrea Mentasti, manager of Varese who also boasts experience at the top of the Bergamo-Orio al Serio airport in his curriculum vitae. A double chair as general manager and managing director would be ready for him.

President

Lavarello, 75, is a well-known manager in the city, despite having made understatement his distinctive trait. His professional and personal success was achieved above all across the ocean, thanks to his relationship with Cuba and Fidel. He is the key figure on which everyone agreed: it will be the Chamber of Commerce of Genoa, a minority shareholder of the “Colombo”, to indicate the name, but on Lavarello there has been universal convergence, from the Authority port led by Paolo Signorini (who holds 60%), to local politics, up to the government. In fact, Toti, Bucci and Rixi also played an important role in the match and the definitive confirmation of everyone’s convergence came in the last few days, when the pressure on the Genoese entrepreneur started «because he is able to combine experience international and to represent a symbol of the Genoese spirit» explains a political source. Lavarello, like the former president Paolo Odone who died a few weeks ago, is a genuine Genoese “in love with his city”.

But it was not immediate to be able to convince him to accept the offer, so much so that Lavarello, who replied that he was flattered, waited a few days before pronouncing the definitive “yes”. The blitz took place yesterday: the entrepreneur will rise to the top of the airport on June 15, the day of the assembly which will give the green light to the budget and his entry to the top. The challenge that awaits Lavarello is not simple: it will be up to him to relaunch the airport, perhaps in synergy with cruises, positively exploiting the very close relationship with Aponte and the international relations which during his career have allowed him to reach – and get to know intimately – the leaders of the business and political world of the Middle East, the United States and of course Cuba. very different economic systems and also for this reason, much is expected from the figure of Lavarello, now at the forefront of the administration of one of the great challenges of Genoa. The Genoese manager accepted because he has developed the conviction that flights, traffic and other scheduled airlines can be brought to Genoa. Not just cruise charters. The of him will therefore not only be an honorific role and this was the element that convinced him to accept.

Varese’s manager

Andrea Mentasti is 63 years old and has a long curriculum as a manager, with a professional career that led him for 4 years (from 2011 to 2015) to lead the Bergamo airport with the dual role of CEO and general manager. It is on that experience that the appointment in Genoa is based. Mentasti began working at the top of the Lombardy Region, then in the health sector of that region, but he was also on the board of directors of Ferrovie dello Stato. The appointment is very welcome to the government and in particular to the Ministry of Infrastructure.