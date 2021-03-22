Police officers guard the Electricaribe headquarters in Barranquilla, Colombia. Hugo Penso

The lawsuit between the Colombian government and the Spanish company Naturgy over distributor Electricaribe serves as a reminder that the line between regulation and politics is always thin. The ruling granted by an international arbitration court this month put an end to a four-year litigation and exempts both parties from any payment. Colombia celebrated it as a “triumph for the Nation”, in the words of its president. Naturgy, for its part, began divestments in emerging markets shortly after this conflict broke out.

In November 2016, then-President Juan Manuel Santos was going through a critical moment in the peace negotiations with the FARC guerrillas, and he needed the support of local legislators in the different regions, or departments, of the country. The populations of the Caribbean coast complained of the constant blackouts, so Santos took action on the matter and intervened in the electricity distributor Electricaribe, at that time operated by Gas Natural Fenosa (today Naturgy).

In seven departments in the north of Colombia, where together some 10 million inhabitants live – a fifth of the national population – blackouts were constant, as well as complaints about the quality of a service that showed the worst rates of performance in terms of reliability, recalls the economist Ricardo Ávila, senior analyst at the newspaper Time. Occasional bouts of power surges burned the appliances. Santos accused Naturgy of not investing in new infrastructure and modernization processes.

When the issue heated up, the operator responded by arguing that its investments were delayed by the high delinquency rate in the payment of the service. In addition, Naturgy said, its business margins were being squeezed by the tariffs imposed by the regulation of the same government.

Four months after Electricaribe’s intervention, in March 2017, the Government ordered its liquidation because, after years of financial and administrative problems, “it is not in a position to provide the energy service with the quality and continuity that require ”. Soon after, Naturgy began the arbitration process before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), the arbitration court of the World Bank, to recover Electricaribe, or, failing that, to be compensated with 1,310 million dollars by expropriation.

In that same year, Colombia created the National Agency for Legal Defense of the State to defend the country from international investment litigation and against the process of the inter-American human rights system, whose arguments were accepted by the ICSID as part of the process. President Iván Duque announced the news of the Electricaribe case on March 12 as a “triumph for the Nation”, in which “he will not have to pay a single peso” and “acted with full capacity and in defense of the interest of the Colombians”. The award rejected both the request for payment to Naturgy and the 500 million dollars that Colombia claimed it deserved to repair the damage caused by the management of the Spanish company. Duque recalled that under his mandate Electricaribe could be sold “well sold” to two operators that are currently investing in improving the service.

“Over time, we will have internal capacity within the State to carry out the defense directly, without foreign lawyers, but we are not yet prepared,” Luis Guillermo Vélez, the first director of the organization, told the economic newspaper Portafolio. “The result of the Electricaribe case showed that we have the institutional, legal and human capacity to face these challenges and win,” he valued. His successor, Camilo Gómez, considered it “a clear sign of the legal security that exists in Colombia for investment.”

“This result vindicates the decision taken,” says Ávila, although the State had to inject more resources than it had budgeted for. “The Agency in this case fulfilled its role, ratified the reasons for its existence because it finally saved an enormous amount of money to the Colombian State,” which is going through fiscal problems amid the challenges posed by the pandemic.

But for the lawyer expert in arbitration issues in the energy sector at the regional level, Alberto Imberton, the award sends a message that “the distributors, although they are private and regulated under tariffs, are the political face of the State before the before the population ”, says the international specialist. “This simply confirms the theory that proving regulatory expropriation is extremely complicated. When the claim is based on an extreme tariff deficit that led to bankruptcy or regulatory expropriation, the standard is still high to prove it, “he said.

“In the end, you reached an extreme where, because of the rate that you authorized the distributor, you broke it,” he added. In 2018, Naturgy announced that it would liquidate $ 3 billion in assets from its operations in Colombia, South Africa and Kenya and that it would focus its growth on markets with greater political and monetary stability.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the informative keys of the present time of the region.