Colombia’s victory over Uruguay and qualification for the Copa America final against Argentina is still being celebrated. The hard-fought victory over the ‘charrúa’ team fills the ‘tricolor’ fans with pride in every corner of the countryeven in our airspace.

According to the criteria of

In mid-flight, passengers on a domestic flight celebrated Colombia’s 1-0 victory in one of the semi-finals with great joy.

A few minutes after landing, the captain announced to the passengers that they would soon arrive at their destination. But the pilot had another warning for them: “The Colombian national team match just ended, Colombia won 1-0,” he told them.

After the announcement, the passengers shouted, applauded, and hugged each other. Because they could not have their mobile devices on, they did not know the score of the match and the announcement filled them with joy.

MATEUS URIBE’S GOAL. Image of the Colombia vs Uruguay national team match in the city of Barranquilla, qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Photo by Vanexa Romero Photo:Vanexa Romero / The Weather Share

If they could have gotten up from their chairs they would have jumped, danced and hugged more than they could have done.

However, the joy was total and even the flight attendants were infected by it: they took photos of the passengers to record that unique moment.

Ready for the final

The Colombia vs Argentina final will be next Sunday, July 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Conmebol, organizer of the oldest tournament for national teams, announced that the refereeing team for the grand final will be headed by the Brazilian Raphael Claus as central judge.

Claus is a good referee, but he was the one who whistled the last game that Colombia lost before the current unbeaten run of 28 games, precisely against… Argentina.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS