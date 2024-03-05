The First Lady of Colombia is not a public servant and therefore has no administrative or diplomatic functions. However, in the case of the current first lady, Verónica Alcocer, the story took on a different tone due to recent scandals related to her personal team and her — apparently excessive — participation in international events. These events stand out in the context of the importance of first ladies in Latin America.

Although first ladies in Colombia traditionally carry out social and humanitarian activities, which continue to receive the admiration and support of Colombians, this role is currently being questioned due to the actions of Verónica Alcocer. Since the election campaign, she has shown signs of interfering in the political decisions of her husband, President Gustavo Petro.

The beginning of the year for Alcocer has been a rollercoaster, being a trend on social media and news in all media. Why so much commotion? This is due to the fact that, in the first days of January, a study by a national media outlet revealed that, in less than two years in office, the president's wife spent more than one billion pesos (around 240,000 euros, equivalent at R$ 1.2 million at the current price) just to maintain your personal team: makeup artist, costume designer, person responsible for event logistics, photographer, etc.

Considering that, because she is not a public servant, she does not have a designated budget, recent journalistic investigations have focused on finding out where this money is coming from. Among other things, it was revealed that most of her team members travel and accompany her as representatives of public entities, without actually providing this service. The controversy is even greater in contrast to the speech of a president who was elected under the banner of public austerity, political sobriety and poverty reduction.

What is the role of a first lady?

First ladies are not voted on or elected, but rather take on a role. Protocol? Institutional? Charitable? This depends on the culture and context of the country, the government and, of course, each person.

Academic documents report that, initially, the first lady (or the first gentleman) performed a protocol role as an escort on state visits and other official ceremonies. But that has changed. For example, Eleanor Roosevelt [esposa de Franklin D. Roosevelt] She was considered one of the most influential women of the 20th century.

In Argentina, during the 1946 electoral campaign, Eva Perón was the first woman to actively participate alongside her husband in public events. We also know first ladies with presidential aspirations, such as Hillary Clinton, wife of former president Bill Clinton, in the United States; Margarita Penón Góngora, wife of former president Oscar Arias, in Costa Rica; Keiko Fujimori Higuchi, daughter of former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori, among others.

Recent controversies in Latin America

Some first ladies ended up involved in economic, political or even legal problems. This is the case of Angélica Rivera, first lady of Mexico from 2012 to 2019: recognized for her career as an actress, she ended up involved in corruption scandals. The main one occurred when it was discovered that the presidential family owned a mansion valued at more than US$7 million. At the time, Mexico demanded an explanation from President Enrique Peña Nieto and his wife about this money, which was justified by Rivera's acting career; however, the president himself later admitted that it was a joint purchase, which resulted in legal repercussions for both.

On the other hand, Ana Ligia Mixco, first lady of El Salvador from 2004 to 2009, was investigated and prosecuted for misappropriation of public funds. Since then, Mixco has been involved in media and legal scandals.

Another recent case is what some media outlets called “Irina Karamanos' abuse of power.” This anthropologist, former partner of Chilean President Gabriel Boric, was in the spotlight of the press due to the modification of the decree regulating the position of First Lady in the country, so that she could influence and coordinate public policy programs, a debate that was suspended due to lack of popular support.

On the other hand, Gabriela Rodríguez, wife of Nayib Bukele, is an educator, psychologist and dancer who also played a discreet but active role in the government. She became involved in two important topics: prenatal psychology and ballet — her passion. However, there are doubts about her studies, as there is no record of her academic training — no bachelor's degree, master's degree or doctorate — that she and the presidency claim. Controversies also arose regarding her passion for dancing, mainly because, in 2019, with her husband as president, she founded the Ballet Nacional de El Salvador, an organization that she directs and which gave rise to accusations of nepotism.

Other first ladies in America

According to research by PhD in Political Science Carolina Guerrero, from the 2000s onwards, a more evident participation of first ladies in politics began to emerge. Specifically, three out of every four first ladies in Latin America have since become more directly and influentially involved in the executive branch of their respective countries.

A notable case is that of Keiko Fujimori in Peru, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori. She was the youngest woman to hold the position of first lady, at just 19 years old, succeeding her mother, Susana Higuchi, who stepped down after separating from her husband, whom she accused of domestic violence and corruption. Higuchi then became a strong opponent of her ex-husband, while her eldest daughter increasingly gained prominence in politics alongside him.

Furthermore, the case of Cristina Fernández in Argentina stands out, who, after being first lady — although she preferred to be called “first citizen” — became president of the country. As first lady and senator, she enjoyed significant popularity during the term of her husband Néstor Kirchner, leading several social and, especially, economic initiatives that led to the country's recovery after the 2001 crisis. launched his first presidential bid, focusing on social progress, state growth, and economic development. After her first term, during which her husband died, she ran for re-election and was elected with 54.11% of the vote, the highest percentage recorded so far since the country's return to democracy in 1983. In her second term, the The economy stagnated, generating an increase in inflation and poverty that provoked multiple protests against the president, leading her to a crisis of unpopularity.

It is also worth mentioning Michelle Obama, who today has equal or greater global popularity than her husband, due to the influence she has on the world. From the beginning of Barack Obama's term, she decided to play a discreet but significant role in her country. In relation to her role, several contributions are recognized during her husband's eight years in office, highlighting her interest in combating childhood obesity with nutritional education and access to truthful information about food, as well as children's physical activity programs. These priorities were not far from those that Hillary Clinton promoted during her time as first lady, also focusing on strengthening early childhood education. In fact, Clinton stood out for targeting one of her programs at Hispanic children, with the aim of ensuring access to a comprehensive education, overcoming the language barriers they could face as a result of being migrants or children of migrants.

The First Gentlemen

It is a reality that the first gentlemen in Latin America are a minority. We can only mention José María Rico Cueto, husband of Costa Rican president Laura Chinchilla (2010-2014); Manuel Zelaya, husband of Xiomara Castro, president of Honduras since 2022 (the first woman in this position); and Sebastián Dávalos, son of Michelle Bachelet, president of Chile (2006-2010 and 2014-2018).

The activities of “first gentlemen” cannot be compared with those of first ladies. In fact, in Chile, the position was called sociocultural director of the presidential palace.

In the current scenario, there are two possible first gentlemen in Mexico. First, by presidential candidate Xóchitl Chávez, an opponent of the current government. In her public appearances, it was clear that her partner, Rubén Sánchez, has been an unconditional support in the electoral process and has no objections to becoming the country's first knight. In the electoral race, there is also another candidate who intends to position her partner as first knight: this is the case of Claudia Sheinbaum, from MORENA, who served as mayor and head of government; Her partner, Jesús María Tarriba, is a specialist in financial risks.

Between the historical context and one’s own personality

The role of first ladies, in addition to being political protagonists out of personal interest, emerged as a result of a process of infinite transformations and influences that globally impacted the social realities of countries. To understand this more deeply, it is necessary to go back to the beginning and recognize the work of Eleanor Roosevelt, the renowned first lady who played a fundamental role in drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

First ladies have a historical background in which different perceptions and realities intersected and, above all, their personality and personal project.

Some dedicated themselves to taking advantage of their influence to promote their own projects; others are limited to fulfilling a more protocol function. Recently, social networks have helped the world know about them, which can increase their ability to influence.

