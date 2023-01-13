‘Colombia’s time will come at the LAAC’: Mark Lawrie

The Argentinian mark lawrie He is the director of the R&A for Latin America and the Caribbean and from that position he has fostered the growth of golf on the continent. This entity is the organizer of the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC), the most important amateur tournament on the continent and that this year will be held in Puerto Rico, with the presence of 8 Colombians.

Colombian Options

Lawrie offered a press conference this Friday in which he spoke of the development of Latin American golf. I touch on a specific topic, the options that Colombia has to finally organize the THE AC, and his aspirations to win the tournament.

“For a Colombian to win is going to happen sooner than later. Colombian golf is too good for it not to happen. A lot of times the players who come in sometimes as favorites get extra pressure coming from countries with expectations of winning,” said Mark.

Regarding his chances of organizing the tournament at some point, he commented: “The fields are there, there are many fields, many places in Colombia where it can be done, it is a matter of the planets aligning in many ways. There are many in line to that things happen, but I think the time will come,” he said.

This year, Carlos Rodríguez, Manuel Merizalde, Juan Velásquez, Juan Ángel, Juan Camilo Vesga, Mateo Fuenmayor and Juan Camilo Malagón compete for Colombia. Daniel Faccini retired this Friday.

PAUL ROMERO

EL TIEMPO editor sent to Puerto Rico

Invited by LAAC

@PabloRomeroET

