The Colombian Senate rejected on Tuesday (20), a constitutional reform project that aimed to legalize the sale of marijuana for recreational purposes in the country.

The measure was supported by the ruling Historic Pact coalition and had been presented in July 2022 to the House of Representatives. In the Senate, it was being led by Liberal Party senator Juan Carlos Lozada and also had the support of the country’s president, Gustavo Petro.

In May of this year, the Colombian House of Representatives had approved the project by a large majority, but as it was a constitutional amendment, it also needed to pass the approval of the majority of senators.

47 senators voted in favor of the amendment and 43 against. In order to be approved, according to the Colombian constitution, a project of constitutional amendment needs an absolute majority that is equivalent to 54 votes, a majority that the government supporters were unable to reach.

Opposition lawmakers celebrated the result of the vote. According to them, the measure could cause an increase in marijuana consumption and drug trafficking in the country.

“The Bill that intended to constitutionalize the use of marijuana for “recreational” purposes has just been shelved. Good for Colombia that there will be no legalization of a drug that destroys homes and lives,” Senator María Fernanda Cabal, of the opposition Centro Democrático party, wrote on Twitter.

“Promoting the use of marijuana among young people and Colombians in general is not progress, it is degradation,” he added.

A woman named Marcela Torres, who is the mother of two teenagers and who considers it a mistake to legalize recreational use for adults, told CNN Latina that “if it is already easy for boys to get [sendo ilegal], imagine when it’s legal and they can buy it anywhere. I do not agree, it seems to me a harmful and dangerous measure”.

The authors of the project stated that “evidence from already regulated markets indicates that market regulation can influence the reduction of consumption and even improve the perception of risk associated with consumption and discourage risky practices for consumers”.

In Colombia, obtaining up to 20 grams of marijuana and growing up to 20 plants for personal consumption has been legal since 1986, but progressive lawmakers have pushed in recent years for expanded legalization. Use for medicinal purposes is also allowed in the country.