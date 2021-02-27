Where is a country headed that keeps all its war wounds open? Which path is choosing a nation where violence has multiplied and public order is uncontrollable? What is the fate of Colombia when the main opponent of the Peace Agreement does not seek its peace formula either? And what will happen in this bloody Colombia if the center-left options, led by former M-19 guerrilla Gustavo Petro, are victorious in the presidential elections? What is happening in this nation where a former guerrilla leader of the extinct FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), who was at the table of the negotiation of the 2016 peace accords in Havana, Jesús Santrich, threatens the president with death of the Republic, Iván Duque?

The news about the pandemic caused by Covid-19 hardly shakes the Colombian people. The virus does not put as much fear in the body of its citizens as the destruction of the Peace Accords signed in 2016, despite a plebiscite in which the ‘no’ was the winner thanks to the campaign of former president Álvaro Uribe. The theory that Colombia is on the verge of facing the third most violent conflict in its history triumphs. The anthropologist and PhD in Political Sciences, Francisco Gutiérrez Sanín, has asked him this in his latest book entitled ‘A new cycle of war in Colombia?’.

Since March 2017, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) has existed in Colombia. It was born shortly after the Peace Agreement was signed between the Government chaired by Juan Manuel Santos and the country’s main guerrilla, the FARC. The JEP has seven cases to investigate and prosecute on its agenda that terrorize any citizen. He titles them ‘Case 01’ and so on. And that 01 belongs to the accusation of former FARC guerrilla leaders of crimes against humanity for the kidnapping of 2,107 people between 1993 and 2012. The investigation, however, believes that the victims were actually 20,000.

20,000 kidnapped



On April 30, the main ones identified as responsible for such atrocity will have to respond to the accusations. It is the case that the eight members of the Common Revolutionary Alternative Force (FARC) party, a name acquired after the Peace Agreement, sang the ‘mea culpa’ last September. But the page has not turned: “The kidnapping only left a deep wound in the soul of those affected and mortally wounded our legitimacy and credibility”, was the phrase most reproduced by the media and that Rodrigo Londoño, alias Timochenko, pronounced before avail himself of the benefits of the agreement signed in Havana and which allowed him to enter the Colombian Congress.

According to the director of the newspaper ‘El Espectador’, Fidel Cano, the Colombian people hope that those accused of these kidnappings “will accept their crimes and pay the penalties agreed in the peace agreement; The justice that was negotiated does not contemplate impunity, only that in exchange for abandoning the armed war, lesser penalties are applied. And of course there is some kind of amnesty, but exclusively for crimes of a purely political nature and these are not. So this idea that this is against the agreement is far from reality and the leaders know it. They must accept the charges as part of that agreement. If they do not do so, then that same justice contemplates a different and more severe prosecution procedure. I don’t think they choose it. I would not recommend doing it.

In the opinion of some dissidents from the former FARC, the government of Iván Duque has breached the agreements. Every day they find more social leaders assassinated, and the remobilization of the intermediate cadres of the guerrillas is notorious. Dissidents continue to recruit personnel, massacres are daily in poor and defenseless populations, and the political system appears to be open to confrontation.

Fled to Venezuela



In this sense, we must note the last appearance of Jesús Santrich, who came to accept the peace accords and last year decided to flee the country to return to the guerrillas. From Venezuela, where Nicolás Maduro is believed to endorse the dissidents, Santrich sent a message to the current president of Colombia, Iván Duque: “Memento mori. Every Procrustean gets his wish, that is, every fat pig gets his December. See you”. Currently a fugitive from justice, Santrich is also prosecuted for drug trafficking offenses. “I am not afraid of threats from criminals,” Duque replied.

The JEP, which last Friday obtained the support of Arancha González Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Spanish Government, has before it the investigation of Case 03: Illegitimate deaths presented as casualties in conflict by State agents.