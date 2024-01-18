You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Lime
Lime
President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, warned that the country is preparing to hold the jousts.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
This Thursday it was officially announced that Lime has already delivered the letter in which it is applying to host the 2027 Pan American Games, those that Colombia lost for breaching the contract.
This was announced by the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, who warned that the country is preparing to hold the jousts.
(The Colombian who is in the 'Top 10' of the cyclists who earn the most money in the world).
(Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez told each other the truth in this face to face video).
Ad
“Last night, I sent a communication to the president of Panama Sports expressing the support and endorsement of the Peruvian government to officially nominate Lima as the venue for the Pan American Games in 2027,” said Boluarte.
On January 3rd, Neven Ilicpresident of Pana Sports, announced that he was removing the headquarters from Colombia due to non-compliance with the contract.
The country should have paid 8 million dollars, the first four before December 31, 2023, which was not done, and the remaining before January 31 of this year.
Since that day, several countries have made known their intention to host the Games, among them, Peru, which has already successfully held the 2019 Games.
(The unusual request that Arturo Vidal made to América: unbelievable).
Dina Boluarte nominates Peru to host the 2027 Pan American Games,
We will have to work: security, road traffic, tourism and organizing politics so as not to cause shame. pic.twitter.com/3DKYR6Dwju
— Marcial De La Cruz Esparza (@marproducer) January 18, 2024
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia39s #rival #Pan #American #Games #it39s #official #Lima #running
Leave a Reply