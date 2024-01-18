This Thursday it was officially announced that Lime has already delivered the letter in which it is applying to host the 2027 Pan American Games, those that Colombia lost for breaching the contract.

This was announced by the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, who warned that the country is preparing to hold the jousts.

“Last night, I sent a communication to the president of Panama Sports expressing the support and endorsement of the Peruvian government to officially nominate Lima as the venue for the Pan American Games in 2027,” said Boluarte.

On January 3rd, Neven Ilicpresident of Pana Sports, announced that he was removing the headquarters from Colombia due to non-compliance with the contract.

Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports Photo: Panam Sports Press

The country should have paid 8 million dollars, the first four before December 31, 2023, which was not done, and the remaining before January 31 of this year.

Since that day, several countries have made known their intention to host the Games, among them, Peru, which has already successfully held the 2019 Games.

