The technician Nestor Lorenzo ‘He takes his head’ because of the possible losses he will have in the Colombian National Team for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in September. Up to three players may be absent from the squad.

The Selection will be measured against Peru on Friday, September 6 at the Monumental Stadium in Lima. Four days later, the most anticipated duel will take place, against Argentina at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz, players from Colombia. Julian Alvarez, from Argentina.

The casualties affect the call-up

However, there is not much good news for the Coach Nestor Lorenzo who could have problems making the list of players called up, which he must submit in the last week of August, since the major European leagues have not started and there are already several injured.

The most worrying case is that of John Jader Lucumíwho suffered a muscle injury with the Colombian National Team in the first match of the America’s Cup against Paraguay and could not be recovered.

There was talk of a few weeks of recovery, but the time has been longer than expected and his club, the Bologna, Italy, he will not be able to have him for the league debut this weekend. Lucumí It continues to do different jobs, but it must be in perfect condition and it is not.

John Lucumí

“John Janer Lucumi will be working separately this week and will therefore remain at home instead of joining the Mallorca team for the last friendly match before the league opener against Udinese,” reported Italian daily Il Resto del Carlino last week.

Problems in the forward line of the National Team

Another case that raised an alarm in the Colombian National Team is the one of Rafael Santos Borréa man Lorenzo trusts who will not be able to make the squad after suffering a muscle injury.

Globe Sport He pointed out that the Inter striker Porto Alegre He has “a muscle injury in his left thigh. He will be out for four weeks, according to the club’s medical report.”

Rafael Santos Borré

The times do not allow it. Rafael Santos Borré, His call-up for September would fall through and would leave the way open to Jhon Córdoba, who won the starting position in the America’s Cup and more ground would be gained in the qualifying round.

There is also the case of Miguel Angel Borja who was injured last week in a training session River Plate and will not be there for the match Libertadores Cup this week against Huracán.

The Cordoba striker has a slight muscle injury in the hamstring of his left leg and his recovery time will be at least 12 days. Borja He would be the player with the best chance of recovering and making the squad.

The fight between Borja and Suárez.

Finally, there is the case of Yerry Mina. Media in Colombia explained that the defender born in Guachené had attitudes that did not please Néstor Lorenzo’s coaching staff and the latter would think twice about bringing him in.

Apparently, Yerry did not like that the Argentine coach sat him down after Jhon Jáder Lucumí’s injury, since the place in the defense was occupied by Carlos Cuesta and played drop by drop.

HAROLD YEPES

