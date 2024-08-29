The Colombian National Team returns to action in the South American qualifiers, after a America’s Cup brilliant match in which the only thing missing was winning the trophy. The national team is preparing for what will be its matches against Peru and Argentina.

He Coach Nestor Lorenzo presented this Thursday its list of players with several new additions, with respect to the squad that traveled to the USA to face the Conmebol tournament.

Colombia to defend unbeaten record in qualifying

The group of players will begin to concentrate on the National Team from this weekend, before the flight to Limewhere they will play against the Peruvian team, coach Jorge Fossati, at the National Stadium on September 6.

Four days later, on Tuesday the 11th of the same month and with 24 hours less rest, the National Team will face a team from Argentina who will arrive at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla depleted by the loss of their stars Lionel Messi, due to injury, and Angel Di Maria, who retired from the Albiceleste.

With a stadium with less capacity due to a sanction imposed by Conmebol, Colombia He wants to get rid of the thorn of having lost the final of the Copa America vs Argentina and hopes to maintain the good form that it has had since the World Cup qualifiers began.

Colombia has not lost in this qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup, after six rounds, and is third in the standings with 12 points, the result of three wins and three draws.

Colombian National Team Call-up