Colombia’s Miracle Rescue | The search operation will not end until the Wilson dog that accompanied the children in the jungle is found

The children involved in the plane crash were saved thanks to the resourcefulness of their 13-year-old sister. The children’s grandparents and father have drifted into a custody dispute.

13.6. 21:07

In the jungle The first-born of a group of siblings who survived for 40 days is thanked for saving his younger siblings. The siblings were left alone in the middle of a humid forest when the plane carrying them crashed in the jungle between Guaviare and Caquetá in southern Colombia.

The three adults on board, including the flight captain and the children’s mother, all died in the crash. However, the thirteen-, nine-, five- and one-year-old siblings survived. The youngest of them spent their birthdays in the jungle.

The children’s maternal grandfather Narciso Mucutuy said the Colombian Ministry of Defense By sharing on Twitter in the video that 13-year-old Lesly had helped her siblings out of the accident plane and got them clothes from her mother’s suitcase. Then the children had waited for rescuers by the plane for four days until they had gone in search of food.

The children, who went missing at the beginning of May, were finally found on Friday and taken to hospital in the capital, Bogotá, for treatment.

Junior aunt told for the Caracol TV channel believing that the games he played with 13-year-old Lesly in the jungle when she was a child helped her to survive in her time of need at the mercy of nature. In games, they practiced building huts. The girl had also built a shelter in the jungle where she could rest with her siblings.

The aunt described the girl as her “mother’s right hand”, who knew a lot about both taking care of babies and identifying edible fruits and natural products.

The children’s uncle stated that the girl knows the secrets of the jungle, according to a Spanish newspaper El País reports. Among other things, he knows how to navigate based on sunlight and knows edible mushrooms and passable paths.

According to the children’s grandfather, at the time of the accident, the eldest daughter was only feeding the 11-month-old baby with a baby bottle that the mother had taken with her on the flight, reported the newspaper Semana. First, the girl dispensed the milk in the bottle in small portions, later she filled it with rainwater. When the baby bottle disappeared, the older sister made a drinking cup out of a leaf.

Grandfather said in a magazine interview to prevent other children from feeling hungry by drinking rainwater collected on leaves and branches. In addition, the children are said to have eaten, among other things, cassava flour that was in the machine and later fruits, such as passion fruit.

The jungle is home to jaguars and poisonous snakes, as well as plenty of insects. Conditions are humid due to continuous rains.

The representatives of the indigenous peoples have emphasized that the children belonging to the indigenous people themselves knew how to act in harmony with nature and that the forest was more of a protection than a danger.

Children were not completely alone in the jungle the whole time. For a while they were accompanied by a rescue dog named Wilson.

The Belgian shepherd dog that participated in the search operation for the children disappeared from the special forces on May 18. The dog found the children and spent some days with them in the forest.

Wilson the dog is still missing.

The Armed Forces of Colombia has shared on its Twitter account several publications of Wilson. The publications assure that the rescue operation is not yet completely over. After the children are found, the search for the dog continues.

The armed forces also shared Wilson the drawing, which, according to the update, was made by the oldest of the missing siblings. There the dog is on the sunny grass by the river.

The Colombian Armed Forces were in charge of the search together with the local indigenous peoples. Cooperation and positive publicity stand out from the history of Colombia, which has suffered from civil wars, during which the country’s armed forces have also been repeatedly linked to human rights crimes.

At least the left-wing president is relieved by the success Gustavo Petrowho already had time to inform about the children’s finding in May, based on his information fake authority account For a Twitter update.

The father of the children Manuel Ranoque has asked that the president and the government no longer take pictures with his children, says Semana.

Junior the paternal and maternal grandparents are embroiled in a custody dispute after a plane crash. The children’s father and grandfather also tell a different version of the course of events in the jungle.

According to the children’s father, the eldest daughter said that her mother had been alive for the first four days following the accident and had spoken to her children. Grandfather says father is lying. According to him, the children’s mother died immediately.

The general who led the search Pedro Sánchez said to CNN by the authorities clarifying what happened. He warned that the children’s accounts of their experiences were not very consistent.

The father of the children’s dead mother has also accused the children’s father of domestic violence, several newspapers say, such as The Guardian. The father has denied allegations of physical abuse and said he has not been allowed to see his two oldest children, who are not his biological children.