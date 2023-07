How did you feel about the content of this article?

Irene Vélez, the now former Minister of Mines and Energy of Colombia, in November 2022. | Photo: EFE/Carlos Ortega

Colombia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, resigned this Wednesday (19) to prevent investigations against her “interfering with the execution of the government program”, after it was revealed that she would have incurred in a case of abuse of power for her own benefit.

The investigation stems from the revelation that last January, Vélez pressured an immigration agent to allow his underage son to leave the country without fulfilling all legal requirements.

“I want to thank President Gustavo Petro for his trust, allowing me to lead a historically technocentric and patriarchal sector. Today, although we do not consider the task accomplished, with deep respect for institutionality, I have decided to resign from office,” Velez wrote in a statement.

In this way, the minister, much criticized since the beginning of her term in the portfolio, confirmed what had been speculated since the beginning of this week in the Colombian press.

In the long letter, Vélez listed 35 “policies and practices” that he promoted as minister in the first 11 months of Gustavo Petro’s government, including the elaboration of key documents for the energy transition roadmap or the plan for the development of green hydrogen projects.

Vélez, who took office amid suspicions and distrust not only from the energy sector but also from politicians, who consider her more activist than technical, was one of the ministers most supported by Petro in these 11 months in office.

Furthermore, it had managed to survive the two major restructurings that the Colombian cabinet has gone through so far.

However, the announcement made last Monday (17th) by the Attorney General’s Office, that it would open a preliminary investigation against the former minister, shook his strength in Petro’s position and office.