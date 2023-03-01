How did you feel about the content of this article?

National Electoral Council decided to investigate allegations of alleged irregularities in the financing and accountability of Petro’s presidential campaign in 2022 | Photo: EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Colombia opened this Tuesday (28) a preliminary investigation against Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign for alleged irregularities in its funding.

The CNE said it had decided to initiate the procedure “based on an anonymous complaint presented for alleged irregularities in the financing and accountability of revenues and expenses for the electoral campaign of the first and second presidential rounds” of the Historic Pact, the left-wing coalition through which Petro arrived to the presidency.

In June of last year, Petro won the second round of presidential elections against Rodolfo Hernández and thus became Colombia’s first left-wing president.

The CNE requested the National Registry, the organization organizing the elections, to deliver Petro’s candidacy registration documents, and the National Political Financing Fund of the National Electoral Council “a full copy of the income and expenditure reports of the presidential campaign” of the Historic Pact .

The main people named in the anonymous complaint are lawyer Jonathan Ramírez and Ricardo Roa, former campaign manager, whom the CNE asked to certify that they “held positions within the structure of the presidential campaign under investigation”.

According to the complaint, these two people “infringed the law by not reporting the donations that were received in cash at the campaign headquarters and moved money into personal accounts.”