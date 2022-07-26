Nelson Abadía does not change for anyone. The DT of the Colombian Women’s National Team celebrates the team’s classification to the Copa América final, after the victory against Argentina, 1-0.

The coach, in a press conference, analyzed the victory, but announced that the team will seek the title, in the final that will be played on Saturday in Bucaramanga against the winner between Brazil and Paraguay.

Abbey sent a message

The players of the Colombian team celebrate the victory over Argentina that gave them a place in the World Cup and the Olympics.

Balance: “We are happy for the arrival at the World Cup, Olympics, what was done by the minors as well, it is a job of 4 years ago and it bears fruit. The junior youth qualified, the sub-20. Now with the majors it is great what our players do for women’s football and for the country. The evaluations continue, football is cyclical and it is now our turn to prepare for the final against Brazil or Paraguay and to which we are also aiming. The joy lasts until 12 at night, tomorrow, at to work”.

Message: “We come with the mentality of going to fight for the title, give that to Colombian soccer, which is on the rise, that will force the League to be longer, more competitive, that will give us a performance point to go to the World Cup and Olympics; we will wait for the final”.

Changes: “The changes are conceptual, to know what we have from our players, this match was not to move it, if one moved it it was to burn time. When I decided on Diana Ospina it was to put three ‘5’s. with pain, he wanted to continue, that’s praiseworthy. If I delay in the changes, that’s how we’ve won 5 games. I’ll continue delaying them because it works”.

The final: “We have analyzed all the rivals, at the 9 of the Copa América, for a long time. We chose the players they were. This group, due to its technical capacity and character, deserves this and what we are going to fight for in the final. Let’s go with that myself. Those were the players I wanted to have here.”

Colombian soccer: “The evolution dates back years. A path was opened, it was strengthened, the first achievement was the silver medal at the Pan American Games in Toronto, then the gold in Lima. I highlight the work of Difútbol in youth soccer. And the specialized soccer that It is given by the FCF. We still have the pothole of the high performance of professional football, it is a way of saying that professional football is needed with more competitiveness and more competition”.

Brazil: “We know of the virtues of Brazil, but I am convinced of ours. Brazil has always had hegemony in South America. We are going to face that match with the personality that we showed against Argentina.”

Daniel Montoya: “He had a contracture and gave what he had left. Cata Usme is in the clinic, they check up on her foot, they put a shoe on her instep, but she highlighted the professionalism of all of them.”

Catherine's Words

The National Team celebrates its passage to the Copa América final after defeating Argentina.

Goalkeeper Catalina Pérez also analyzed the victory and achievements of the Colombian National Team in this Copa América.

Balance: “I feel lucky to experience this group, the joy and dedication of each one. I live with ‘top’ professionals, and warm human beings, attentive to each other. That is priceless.”

Classifications: “Going to the Olympics is a joy, those of us who have been are dying to return, that’s why we give ourselves in each training session. We hope to make a good representation in both events”.

Process: “I have had injuries, surgeries, tears and joys that it was necessary to live everything to be here today and give the best of me. I live with gratitude because they have demanded the maximum of me and have believed in me… This is a great achievement, tomorrow focused on going for the title”.

