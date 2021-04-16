The Colombian government’s proposal to collect more taxes seeks to prevent the rating of its sovereign debt from falling into the “garbage”, but goes further. Presented on Thursday by the Iván Duque Administration, it also dares to experiment with an idea that is part of a timely global conversation: basic income. If Congress passed it as is, it would increase the taxes collected enough to reduce indebtedness. The risk is that a version diluted by Congress will not raise enough for Colombia to retain its credit investment grade.

The Government spent 4.1% of GDP on aid and financing measures for the most vulnerable groups during the pandemic, according to data from the International Monetary Fund. This widened the gap that the government’s finances already had and the credit rating agencies took note. During 2020, the rating agency Fitch Ratings cut its rating, which reflects the confidence that the Government has the ability to pay its sovereign debt. Colombia’s rating right now is just one notch above speculation or “junk,” as it is known, on the S&P and Fitch charts.

“The reform is quite ambitious,” says Daniel Velandia, chief economist at Credicorp Capital in Bogotá, “in no reform in the last 30 years has it collected two points of GDP, which is the government’s goal.” Of these two points of GDP that they want to collect, 1.4 is to face the fiscal situation and the rest is to maintain social programs. “But 1.4% is what really matters from a fiscal point of view and for risk rating agencies,” explains Velandia. “That is perhaps the most relevant thing in the discussion, which is going to be complicated. It always is, but we are in a pandemic year and a pre-election year and many of the taxes are sensitive and politically complex ”.

It is unlikely that Congress will pass the reform as it is and this could create a problem, says Benito Berber, chief economist for Latin America at investment bank Natixis, by phone from New York. “If they cut their teeth a lot on this and end up with something whose profit in terms of additional income is half or less than 1% [del PIB], the likelihood of having their rating cut to “junk” increases. And it is very unlikely, not impossible, but unlikely, that they will approve the law as they sent it ”.

The opinion of Moody’s, the agency that best rates Colombia among the three largest, has so far been positive. The authorities must act “to increase the government’s structural revenues in order to support fiscal consolidation and create space to increase social spending,” analyst Renzo Merino said in a statement Thursday. “The latter is relevant given the prevalence of high income inequality, a condition that worsened as a result of the pandemic and that exposes Colombia’s credit profile to greater social risks. The announcement of restrictions on current spending coupled with modifications to the fiscal rule are factors that, if implemented effectively, would reinforce the credibility of the fiscal consolidation process, “he added.

In 110 pages, the Ministry of Finance proposes in detail multiple changes in the taxes paid by Colombians through two main axes. The first is to expand the taxpayer base progressively, that is, according to income and from those who earn the equivalent of $ 700 per month. The second is the value added tax (VAT), which would be extended to more services and products. Exemptions such as those for electronic products and transportation would be eliminated, while new exemptions are added, for example, to menstrual products and contraceptive devices – a trend in Europe, where France and the United Kingdom have reduced taxes on feminine products.

The government wants to tax wealth as well. Those who live in the country and have assets of more than 4.870 million pesos (1.3 million dollars) must pay a “temporary and solidarity tax” of 1% for the lowest strata within this range and of 2% to the highest. This proposal touches a sensitive point worldwide, since since before last year’s pandemic, politicians, opinion leaders and legislators debate whether this is a solution to the growing problem of inequality. The new taxes would take effect in 2022.

The Duque government also wants to make the social programs created by the pandemic permanent, offering a basic income in the country, a controversial concept that some developed economies offer as a social safety net. The UN came out in favor last year, arguing that the pandemic would push millions more into poverty.

In Colombia, these would target people living in poverty or extreme poverty and would be between 20 and 150 dollars depending on the citizen’s need. “The initiative responds to these public policy suggestions in which those who have the least have a basic income, that many Nordic countries have moved and that some emerging countries have played with this idea based on the fact that their circumstances cannot change it. one year to the next, ”says Berber, from Natixis.

The 110-page text, on the other hand, does contemplate VAT of 19% on public services in strata 4, 5 and 6 – the upper half in the Colombian system. The basket of taxed assets would go from 39% to 43%, according to the Ministry of Finance. The base of taxpayers who must pay rent will also increase in a staggered manner, which will include people who earn from 2.5 million Colombian pesos, about 700 dollars. The median income in Colombia is around $ 500 a month, Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla told reporters Thursday during the presentation. This means that the tax base did expand, but not in a targeted way to the middle class.

Regarding public spending, it puts a ceiling on the national budget by proposing that it be increased to below the inflation target for each year until 2026, and grants President Duque extraordinary powers for one semester to liquidate and restructure entities with the purpose of reducing expenses.

Since 2019 and again in 2020, thousands took to the streets to protest with outrage after the events of violence in the country. Now, unions and union groups are already planning strikes against the initiative, which could delay its passage through Congress. “That is going to be a permanent challenge,” says Velandia. “For this reason, I think it is very important that the Government can really communicate the issue of social programs, that it can communicate in a powerful way that the tax changes are falling on people with relatively high incomes.”

