Driving abroad can become a headache due to the need for a driver’s license to be valid in other countries.

That’s why, The Colombian Foreign Ministry recently announced that it had signed an agreement with the Argentine authorities for the mutual recognition of driving licences.

What does it mean? As of November 27, one month after the signing of the agreement in Buenos Aires, the driver’s license of Colombians will be recognized in Argentine territory, while the license of a citizen of Argentina will be recognized in Colombia.

According to the Foreign Ministry, it is a measure that seeks to facilitate the movement and driving of citizens in both countries.

Measurement conditions

The agreement reached indicates that Colombian driver’s licenses will be recognized when the holder of the document arrives in Argentina for reasons of tourism or transit. The same will happen in the case of Argentines arriving in Colombia.

However, the license holder must meet the minimum age required to drive.

“Valid driver’s licenses that have been issued by the competent authorities of the other party will be reciprocally recognized.in favor of national drivers’ license holders who have residence in their territory, or who are in the territory of the other party for tourist purposes or in transit”, indicates the document published by the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

The agreement also states that the Colombian document will cease to be valid to drive in Argentina when the holder of the license completes 180 continuous days or discontinuous stays in Argentine territory in the same year.

The authorities also made it possible for a Colombian residing in Argentina and who has a valid license to obtain this document in that country without having to take the theoretical and practical tests required to obtain a driving permit or pass.

Valid driver’s licenses will be reciprocally recognized

The agreement clarifies, however, that the measure “will not affect the provisions of the laws and regulations related to driving restrictions with respect to age, the conditions of psychophysical aptitude of the applicant for a driver’s license, nor the payment of the corresponding rates and the administrative formalities established by national regulations.

The license granted in Argentine territory will have the same validity period as the license granted in Colombia.

Also, The measure will not apply in the case of motorcycle, motorcycle and tricycle licenses, nor for licenses granted by a third State.

You can find more information on the website of the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

