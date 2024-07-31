So far, Colombian athletes have not won medals in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The time to get on the podium will surely come and also the possibility of pocketing a juicy prize from the Ministry of Sport.

The Ministry of Sports has just updated the table of economic incentives that athletes who win gold, silver and bronze medals will receive.

By means of resolution number 000636 of July 25, 2024, the Ministry of Sport established “the value of financial incentives for athletes and coaches who win medals at the Olympic Games and the Paris 2024 Paralympics.”

The aforementioned resolution increased the economic incentives for athletes and coaches of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which were set in current legal monthly minimum wages (SMLMV), in article 6 of Resolution 001834 of 2017 of Coldeportes. As for the athletes, the incentive for the gold medal was 240 SMLMV, silver 140 and bronze 100.

The increase made by the Ministry of Sport It’s different for the Olympic gold medal and the same for the silver and bronze medals won by compatriot athletes.

The gold medal incentive was readjusted by a 10% and it was 264 SMLMV, the silver medalist by 5% and it was 147 SMLMV and the bronze medalist by 5% and was left at 105 SMLMV.

With these increases, the prize for the gold medal is 343 million 200 thousand pesosfor the one of Silver 191 million 100 thousand pesos and for that of bronze 136 million 500 thousand pesos.

Athletes will not be the only ones who will receive increased prizes for winning Olympic medals. Coaches will also have financial incentives such as: a medal of gold 171 million 600 thousand pesos, silver 95 million 550 thousand pesos and bronze 68 million 250 thousand pesos.

