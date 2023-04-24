He monday april 24 The Spanish operation in charge of rescuing in Sudan arrived at the Torrejón de Ardoz military airport 72 citizens, 34 Spanish and 38 of 11 other nationalities.

Two of these people are Colombian Ana Lucila Acosta and Elmita Acostawho lived some years ago in Sudan.

(You may be interested in: Still no truce: conflict continues in Sudan after sixth day of intense fighting).

Ana Lucila, in an interview with The W Radio, assured that eight months ago he had arrived in Sudan. There she works in an international school as a humanities and art teacher in grades one through six.

“In my case, my sister, her husband and the girl were already living in Sudan for more than 3 years. I precisely asked for a curriculum to work in this school and I went to live with them for this period of time. It was there that I started working and then all this turned out that nobody expected,” said Ana Lucila.

(You may be interested: War in Sudan leaves more than 400 dead; Latinos and Europeans evacuate the country).

Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fatah al-Burhan

“The last few days have been quite stressfula lot anxietyuncertainty, but now we are very grateful to be able to leave the conflict zone and we are safe“Acosta said.

Also, the Colombian explained that the conflict that has been going on for 10 days in this place is taking place between two military forces in Sudan. On the one hand, the country is being ruled by the military and on the other hand, community members formed a paramilitary group and it is both forces that fight for power.

More news

Sudan’s Far paramilitaries say they will help US evacuate embassy

Evacuations of foreigners from Sudan begin amid fragile truce

Sudan: announce that evacuation of foreigners will begin “in the next few hours”

Laura Camila Ramos

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL