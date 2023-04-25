He monday april 24 The Spanish operation in charge of rescuing in Sudan arrived at the Torrejón de Ardoz military airport 72 citizens, 34 Spanish and 38 of 11 other nationalities.

Two of these people are Colombian Ana Lucila Acosta and Elmita Acostawho lived some years ago in Sudan.

Ana Lucila, in an interview with The W Radio, assured that eight months ago he had arrived in Sudan. There she works in an international school as a humanities and art teacher in grades one through six.

“In my case, my sister, her husband and the girl were already living in Sudan for more than 3 years. I precisely asked for a curriculum to work in this school and I went to live with them for this period of time. It was there that I started working and then all this turned out that nobody expected,” said Ana Lucila.

“The last few days have been quite stressfula lot anxietyuncertainty, but now we are very grateful to be able to leave the conflict zone and we are safe“Acosta said.

Elmita Acosta, sister of Ana Lucila, said in an interview with BluRadio, how were the moments of anguish that they lived in the midst of the conflict that is taking place in this country.

“Since the attacks began we could not go back to the streets because the confrontations were very intense. So as a family we were trapped in our apartment, in the corridors, away from the windows to be able to hold on and we could not go out to look for provisions. And that’s why there aren’t many images of the streets, because people couldn’t get out,” Elmita said.

He also added that the inhabitants have sought “a way to evacuate the cityseeking to reach neighboring cities or neighboring countries and the capital is being practically empty”.

Also, the Colombian explained that the conflict that is taking place, for 10 days in this place, is taking place between two military forces in Sudan. On the one hand, the country is being governed by the military and, on the other hand, members of the community have formed a paramilitary group and both forces are fighting for power.

Ana Lucila said that her transfer and that of her family to Spain was possible due to the contact of the Colombian Consulate in Cairo and the Spanish embassywho managed the operation that allowed them to flee Khartoum.

