This Wednesday, the office for Customs and Border Control (CPB for its acronym in English), presented the figures of “encounters” with citizens of other countries in this area documenting the arrest or prosecution of 13,312 Colombians during the month of March.

Although the figure is slightly lower than the meetings recorded the previous month (15,882 in March), the number is the second highest reported in recent history.

To put it in context, in April of last year, when the borders were reopened after the year of closure caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the number of encounters had been 583. Since then, the migration of nationals, who arrive at this border usually to request asylum, has presented a dramatic increase.

So far in fiscal year 2022 (which started in October 2021), arrests have totaled 55,040 people.

Of these, 30,489 were adults traveling alone, and 24,160 in family units.

In fiscal year 2021, the total was 10,495 people. In other words, this April alone more people were arrested than in all of last year.

These are the walls that migrants must cross to reach the United States. Photo: EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Colombians, according to CPB figures, accounted for just over 5 percent of all arrests, which in April totaled 260,000 people. During the same month in 2021, their share had been just three percent out of a total of more than 196,000 arrests.

Given the dramatic increase, the US government reached an agreement with the Colombian government in March to deport Colombians “express” (without conventional legal procedures) mostly through the so-called Title 42.

This title, which has been applied since the previous administration of Donald Trump, allows the US to remove from the country people who arrive at its borders alleging that they are a danger to public health given the risk of contagion that they imply as potential carriers. of covid-19.

Since then, more than 2,500 Colombians have been returned to the country in this way.

However, Title 42 will cease to be in force at the end of this month, which could even accelerate the migration not only of Colombians but also from other countries.

The “express” deportation under Title 42 would not be demotivating Colombians who migrate, as evidenced by the high figures that were registered again last month.

Although the authorities do not have a single reason to explain the massive increase, there are several that stand out.

Among them, the possibility of traveling to Mexico, where an entry visa is not required, and from there moving to the border, and the economic hardships caused by the pandemic not only in Colombia but in other countries in the region.

Likewise, the coming to power of the Democrat Joe Biden and the idea that his administration would be more benevolent with immigrants compared to the years of the Trump presidency, and the great job offer that currently exists in the United States. .

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

@sergom68

