Colombians star in the last day of the transfer market in Europe

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.
Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.
Several sounded to change air.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
ANDl Paris Saint-Germain officialized on Thursday the signing of the young French attacker Bradley Barcola20 years old and up to now in the lyons.
The player joined for five years in a transfer amounting to about 45 million euros (48 million dollars), to which another 5 million euros can be added for bonuses. “Bradley Barcola joins Paris Saint-Germain in a definitive transfer from Lyon,” PSG wrote, specifying that the contract lasts until 2028.
(Nelson Abadía breaks his silence after leaving the National Team: “I did not negotiate discipline”) (What are the 5 ‘sticks’ of Lorenzo’s call-up for the Colombian National Team?)
Barcola, an Under-21 international, had been one of the Paris team’s priority targets for weeks to reinforce their attack. “I’m very happy! It’s a pride to join such a big club,” said Bradley Barcola, quoted by PSG.
And the Colombians?
Colombian soccer players were the order of the day on the issue of transfers in soccer in Europe.
Duvan Zapata He is recovered from the injury that ended his 2022-23 campaign, he was reunited with the goal in the defeat against Frosinone (2-1), but he sounded to go to Rome and stayed in Atalanta.
Davinson Sanchez He had an offer to go to Rennes of Francebut that has not materialized.
Rafael Santos Borre I could have a revenge SpainWell, the option for the striker to reach Valencia has been leaked.
And everything indicates that Alfredo Morelos goes to soccer TürkiyeWell, everything seems to come to an end. Fenerbache.
Video: referee saves the life of a player who was not breathing (sensitive images)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombians #star #day #transfer #market #Europe
Leave a Reply