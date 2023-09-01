Colombians star in the last day of the transfer market in Europe

ANDl Paris Saint-Germain officialized on Thursday the signing of the young French attacker Bradley Barcola20 years old and up to now in the lyons.

The player joined for five years in a transfer amounting to about 45 million euros (48 million dollars), to which another 5 million euros can be added for bonuses. “Bradley Barcola joins Paris Saint-Germain in a definitive transfer from Lyon,” PSG wrote, specifying that the contract lasts until 2028.

Barcola, an Under-21 international, had been one of the Paris team’s priority targets for weeks to reinforce their attack. “I’m very happy! It’s a pride to join such a big club,” said Bradley Barcola, quoted by PSG.

And the Colombians?

Colombian soccer players were the order of the day on the issue of transfers in soccer in Europe.

Duvan Zapata He is recovered from the injury that ended his 2022-23 campaign, he was reunited with the goal in the defeat against Frosinone (2-1), but he sounded to go to Rome and stayed in Atalanta.

Davinson Sanchez He had an offer to go to Rennes of Francebut that has not materialized.

Rafael Santos Borre I could have a revenge SpainWell, the option for the striker to reach Valencia has been leaked.

And everything indicates that Alfredo Morelos goes to soccer TürkiyeWell, everything seems to come to an end. Fenerbache.

