Gastronomy is, without a doubt, one of the things that Colombians who leave the country miss the most. Longing for mecato and the typical products of ‘la tierrita’ have led those who migrate to look for a way to bring the flavor of their home to any place in the world.

That nostalgia has attracted customers from a supermarket in Miami, Florida, which is a Colombian oasis in the United States.

‘Los Paisas Market Carniceria’ has gone viral for the amount of Colombian products they bring to the United States so that those who miss chocorramo, coffee, manjar blanco, or any product that can be found here in any store and that is difficult to find get in the North American country.

According to their videos on TikTok, a platform on which they have more than 11,000 followers, they have a 1,300-foot warehouse with Colombian snacks and have been selling these products on American soil for two decades.

Don Javier, known as ‘El Paisa’ is the founder of this supermarket that has attracted the attention not only of Colombians who are in Miami, but of people interested in trying the delicacies of our country.

In some of the videos they have published there are testimonies from people who have traveled from other parts of the United States to get that Colombian craving.

Through their social networks they assure that they make shipments to any part of the United States, which has aroused the excitement of those people who have not visited the country for years or eaten their favorite food and this is evident in their comments.

“That screams Colombia too proud”, “I feel proud of my Colombian people in another country…I wish you the best…I feel proud of you…successes”,

“excellent idea and entrepreneurship, I hope they continue on the right path,” are some of the comments they have left on their videos, where they show all the products available.

