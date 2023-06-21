Thousands of Colombians took to the streets of the country’s main cities this Tuesday (20), chanting “No to Petro’s reforms” and “We are the majority”, among other phrases, to protest against labor, social security and health reforms. presented to Congress by the government of President Gustavo Petro.

“Let’s stop the reforms he [Petro] believes,” Enrique Gómez, former conservative presidential candidate of the National Salvation Movement, told EFE in Bogotá, referring to the president as an “anti-democrat” who “lies” and “has dictatorial tendencies.”

Among the protesters, who walked peacefully, white T-shirts or those of the national football team predominated, in addition to Colombian flags, colorful balloons and whistles to attract attention.

Called the March of the Majority, the demonstrations gathered tens of thousands of people in Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga, Cúcuta and other cities, surpassing the number of people who took to the streets on June 7 to support Petro and his reforms social issues, considered by many as harmful to the country.

In this sense, the former presidential candidate of the right-wing Colombia Justa Livres party, John Milton Rodríguez, condemned the fact that the labor reform “destroys 700,000 jobs” and that the social security reform “takes away from workers the right to decide how to retire ”, while “pension savings are used to pay for the subsidies that Petro has promised”.

In Cali and Bogotá, where the demonstrations culminated in gatherings at Plazoleta Jairo Varela and at Praça de Bolívar, respectively, the cries for more security also echoed from the mouths of participants such as William Delgado, who spoke out against “misgovernment” and the reforms made “in a rush”.

In the capital, a minute of silence was held by members of the security forces who fell in combat, a sector supported by banners that read “Thank you, heroes”.

Respect for freedom of the press was another of the demands made by opponents of Petro’s government, whose administration has been rocked in recent weeks by scandals such as that of former ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti and former chief of staff Laura Sarabia, allegedly involved in a case of abuse of power and illegal wiretapping.

“Unfortunately, when defending [das acusações], [Petro] will not pay attention to the country. I see that he lives on a plane polluting the environment, which worries him so much, and he is not aware of what is happening here”, said the senator of the Uribista Democratic Center party María Fernanda Cabal.

John Milton Rodríguez also spoke out against the signing of the ceasefire between the government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, on June 9, in Havana, stating that the government would be “handing over control of Colombian territory to this criminal group”.

Protesters also condemned the idea of ​​creating an international multi-donor fund to subsidize the guerrillas in exchange for an end to kidnappings.

According to data from the Colombian police, more than 92 thousand people participated in the March of the Majority, of which 30 thousand were concentrated in Bogotá.