Zacates is a lethal state. Every once in a while a massacre brings mourning to this area of ​​central Mexico, where the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels wage a bloody and fire battle for the illegal economies of the territory. The war has reached such a point that in the last four years more than 133 policemen have been assassinated, according to a report by the organization Causa Común.

And one of those massacres occurred on the morning of this Sunday April 23. On federal highway 54, one of the favorite paths of migrants seeking to cross the border between Mexico and the United States illegally, a vehicle was shot mercilessly.

“An organized crime group attacked a vehicle that was traveling on federal highway 54kilometer 97 of the Villa de Cos municipality, where there are four people who lost their lives and two are injured,” the Zacatecas authorities reported.

Several Colombians were traveling in the vehicle shot by the armed group who, apparently, were headed for the border. Highway 54 ends in the state of Tamaulipas, where many decide to cross the Rio Grande in search of the ‘American dream’.

According to Mexican authorities, the crime scene was atrocious. They found six people in the vehicle. During the inspection of the car, it was established that four of them had died and that two others were seriously injured, but they managed to transfer them to a hospital in the area.

The investigation also determined that an illegal group checkpoint tried to stop the vehicle, an order that was not followed by the people in the car, so the thugs discharged their weapons at the occupants.

In this area, according to complaints, the prevailing law is that of illegal gangs, since they take advantage of the fact that in certain sections there is not even a telephone signal to set up checkpoints and demand money or rob those who pass by.

Who are the Colombians who died?



In the attack, the driver and co-driver, aged 28 and 38, respectively, died. These two people are of Mexican nationality. For her part, one of the Colombians who died in the incident was identified as Neilis Gomez Cantillo51 years old.

According to Neilis’s family, the woman -a native of La Guajira- traveled to Mexico on April 18 and was looking to migrate to the United States through the feared ‘hole’.

Neilis Gómez was one of the Colombians murdered in Mexico. Photo: Facebook: Neilis Gomez Cantillo

Neilis was the daughter of Raúl Gómez, known as ‘El Gavilán Mayor’, whom Diomedes Díaz immortalized in a song that bears the same name due to their great friendship. This man was one of the first marijuana traffickers from the North Coast to the United States and, coincidentally, was gunned down in an ambush, as now happened with his daughter.

His family told that Neilis “A gang added lead to the car, supposedly to rob it and they killed it”. The woman was in the back seat of the vehicle.

Neilis was the sister of Elis Gómez, director of Culture of La Guajira, who added that she had made the decision to work in the United States. “That was a dream, that’s why it hurts a lot,” counted.

The other Colombian who died is 40 years old. However, his identity has not yet been disclosed. The two injured people are two minors, ages 2 and 10, who would be relatives of the man.

The hypothesis of the attack by Colombians in Mexico

The main hypothesis of the attack on the Colombians is a reprisal for their refusal to stop at the signal to stop the armed group.

For Martha Berenice Vásquez, a specialized human rights prosecutor from Zacatecas, confusion could also have occurred, because “when they realized that a family was traveling, they immediately stopped the attack and left.”

