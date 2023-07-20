After four years without relations, the Colombian diplomatic representation in Venezuela celebrated andThe 213th anniversary of the Independence of Colombia.

There are still many pending, such as the arrival of the new ambassador in Caracas and the attention to the citizens of that country through the opening of the Consulate in the Venezuelan capital. So far only the one in San Antonio, on the border with Cúcuta, it is operational.

In the diplomatic back and forth between the two nations over the years, the last break from 2019 to 2022 caused a “helplessness” that has not yet been remedied but is on the way to repair, or at least that is what Colombians living in Caracas believe, some of whom accompanied the floral offering this Thursday at the National Pantheon before the remains of El Libertador Simón Bolívar.

“There are many achievements during this process of reestablishing relations, on the commercial issue, on the issue of opening the border and most importantly, how the relationship mechanisms were also activated”told EL TIEMPO Germán Castañeda, business manager of the Colombian Embassy in Caracas, a position he assumed after the departure of Armando Benedetti.

Congratulations Colombian people! Celebrating the Independence of Colombia is also celebrating ours. Let us continue to strengthen the union in favor of common peace and in honor of the memory of our eternal father Liberator Simón Bolívar. pic.twitter.com/1mMcTRZ6BM — Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 20, 2023

#Now On the 213th Anniversary of the Independence of Colombia, the embassy of that country in Venezuela commemorates the date after 4 years without relations. Authorities in the National Pantheon. pic.twitter.com/tSSnomYfs3 — Ana Rodríguez Brazón (@anarodriguez_b) July 20, 2023

Castañeda recalled that a few days ago a binational commission was installed which seeks to work on the political, economic and of infrastructure and security between the two countries. Regarding the opening of the consulates, He indicated that they are still working on it.

Representing the government of Venezuela were the Vice Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Tatiana Pugh, the Director of the Americas of the Foreign Ministry, Yolimar Villalba, and Ambassador Gerardo Delgado and his team, who leads the Desk of Colombia in the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

Officials from the Colombian diplomatic mission in Venezuela, Embassy, ​​Consulate and ProColombia, deposited a wreath at the National Pantheon, to commemorate the 213 years of National Independence.#20JForSovereignty pic.twitter.com/bvNajuTM5Y – Colombia Foreign Ministry (@CancilleriaCol) July 20, 2023

To date it is not known when the new Colombian ambassador will arrive in Caracas, however officials in the Venezuelan capital continue

