In an effort to obtain immigration relief for approximately 300,000 undocumented Colombians in the United States, The Colombian community in South Florida launched a campaign that combines artistic creativity with the defense of rights. The initiative, led by Semillas Colombia, culminated in the creation of a “living work of art“made by the renowned Colombian muralist, Liliana Martínez.

The event, which took place last Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, featured the participation of two Colombian families directly affected by the immigration situation. The work of art, intended to be exhibited in various areas of Florida and other places in the United States, aims to highlight the need for a immigration relief known as Deferred Mandatory Departure (DED) and educate the population about the difficult situation faced by undocumented Colombians.

Carlos Naranjo, director of Semillas Colombia, declared to the New Herald that the campaign has the support of 50 US congressmen. In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, the congressmen argued that the upsurge in attacks by illegal armed groups in Colombia in recent years justifies the need to protect undocumented Colombians in the United States through the DED.

They seek immigration relief for Colombians in the United States

The DED, an immigration relief that can be authorized by the president at his discretion as part of his constitutional power over foreign relations. The letter sent to the president highlights that this immigration relief would be significant support for Colombians in the United States, offering them protection in the midst of the complex situation in Colombia.

Although President Biden's decision is still pending, the bipartisan support of US congressmen stands as a hopeful step towards obtaining the long-awaited immigration relief, which would not only benefit the Colombian community in the United States, but would also contribute to supporting Colombia's efforts in its search for peace.

Semillas Colombia is a non-profit organization that works to promote the integration of the Colombian community in South Florida. The organization offers a variety of services and programs, including legal and immigration advice, education and culture, as well as community empowerment.

What is immigration relief?

The DED is a temporary, discretionary, administrative suspension of removal granted to foreigners from designated countries. Unlike Temporary Protected Status, DED is not a statutory provision under the Immigration and Nationality Act, and is not considered immigration status.

Persons protected by this statute are not subject to removal from the United States for a designated period. Individuals may also apply for employment authorization if it is provided as a benefit of immigration relief.

Two countries have this immigration relief: Hong Kong and Liberia. It was also granted to Venezuela, but it expired on July 20, 2022. In the case of Colombians, the DED would be requested to protect them from situations of violence or persecution in their country of origin.