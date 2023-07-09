Claudia Marcela Colpas has not heard from her son Brandon Loaiza since February 14, 2023 at half past six in the morning, when she last spoke to him. Not a call, not a text, not an email. Nothing in the almost six months that he has been imprisoned and incommunicado in El Salvador, in one of the prisons of the Nayib Bukele regime. “That day he asked me for my blessing, he told me that he was going to work and said goodbye,” recalls Claudia Marcela in dialogue with EL PAÍS.

Brandon, 19, left his house on a motorcycle with another Colombian colleague, they suffered an accident and while they agreed to pay damages with the person who had run over them, the police arrived. They were detained, taken to a station and jailed for allegedly belonging to the dangerous Mara 18 gang, a lawyer from El Salvador who is handling her son’s case told Claudia Marcela. They were arrested without an arrest warrant, without a criminal record, without a prior investigation, without any evidence.

The crime that the two Colombians were charged with that day was being part of illegal groups. The same with which the Bukele regime has imprisoned more than 69,000 people in just 15 months since the state of emergency was decreed in March 2022. Ingrid Escobar, director of the El Salvador NGO Socorro Jurídico Humanitario, which is helping to the families of the detainees, affirms that of the total number of prisoners at this time, at least 20,000 are innocent people. “There is a repeated violation of the human rights of Colombians imprisoned in El Salvador. We do not know exactly how many Colombians are detained, but more than 20 families have come to our organization to ask for help. Many of those captured do not receive hygiene packages or food and are locked up in the same jails with murderers, rapists, real gang members,” Escobar explains by phone. And she adds: “Bukele’s emergency regime has served to capture en masse, but not to do justice.”

Felipe Gómez Loaiza, a young Colombian prisoner in El Salvador.

Claudia Marcela says that her son arrived in the Central American country on January 25 in search of a better future for him and his family. Seduced by bitcoin, the apparent prosperity and the supposed return of security, Brandon left his job at the Pereira Country Club to go to El Salvador to get dollars. He had been there less than a month when he was captured. “My son was arrested for being Colombian, for being poor and for having tattoos,” says Claudia Marcela sadly. “He has a small M tattooed on one of his hands, which is the initial of my name, that’s why they accused him of being a gang member.” She has tried by all means to find out how Brandón is doing, but it has been impossible to communicate with him. After many requests to the embassy, ​​the foreign ministry and the Colombian consulate in El Salvador, they told him in an official response that by provisions of the authorities of that country, communications with those deprived of liberty are not allowed. “The only thing I ask for, says Marcela, is proof of survival, a photo, a letter, to hear his voice again, to know that he is in good health, if he has been able to eat, if they humiliate him or hit him.”

The same anguish of Claudia Marcela is experienced at this moment by Erika Loaiza, sister of Felipe Gómez Loaiza, the other young Colombian who was captured on February 14. He is 31 years old, the father of two children, one one year old and the other four, and he arrived in El Salvador on December 22, 2022. “He left in search of better opportunities. A friend of his who lives there called him and told him that he was doing very well, that there was progress and that he was safe. He arrived with that illusion, ”says Loaiza. Felipe lived in Cartago, Valle del Cauca, and worked as a farmer on a farm. In El Salvador he lived from commerce, selling clothes and accessories, until the day he was captured. Like Brandon, they accused him of belonging to the Mara 18. His family hasn’t heard from him since that date either. The tattoos he had, with the footprints, names and birth dates of his children, also worked against him. “Having tattoos doesn’t make them criminals,” Erika insists.

However, for the Bukele regime it seems that tattoos are proof of crimes. Beatriz Helena Muñoz, wife of Cristian David Corrales, another young Colombian detained in El Salvador, denounced that in a Bukele news program they had put a photo of her partner’s face full of fake tattoos to make him pass off as a criminal. “Cristian had an absurd setup. He doesn’t have any tattoos, ”Beatriz denounces, while she compares the real photos of her husband with those that appear on the cover of the news program in which they show him as a gang member with tattoos all over his face. She hasn’t heard from Cristian since the day he was captured either. “I am very distraught. We talked every day by video call. Now I don’t even know if he’s alive, ”she laments.

Cristian David Corrales, a young Colombian detained in El Salvador.

Beatriz Muñoz, Erika Loaiza and Claudia Marcela Colpas are three of the more than 35 mothers, wives and sisters of Colombian prisoners in El Salvador who organized to demand that the government of Gustavo Petro help them guarantee the human rights of their imprisoned relatives. In a letter, the women from different regions of Colombia, who did not know each other until a few weeks ago and now share a common tragedy, ask the president to intercede so that the authorities of El Salvador give them concrete answers about the state of their relatives. . “We have spent several days without having information from them and when we request it, the El Salvador embassy does not provide it to us. Which is why we don’t know if they are sick or alive right now.”

Their anguish intensifies every time they learn of the death of a prisoner in the Bukele prisons. According to the NGO Corro Jurídico Humanitaria, in the 15 months of the state of emergency, 156 people have died, 60% due to violence and 30% due to medical negligence. “In recent days, two babies born in captivity have died because they were not cared for,” denounces lawyer Escobar.

The signatories of the letter addressed to Petro affirm that none of their relatives have a history in Colombia and that they are young workers. “They are being accused without having legal and/or legal representation,” the document says. “Mr. President, we turn to you in the midst of our anguish. We are low-income people and we do not have the means to travel to El Salvador, and to be able to have knowledge about the legal and health situation of our loved ones. For this reason, we request that, through the Foreign Ministry and the ambassador in the country of El Salvador, the process be carried out to be able to know the state in which our relatives are.

In the letter, supported by the organization El Salvador Patria Querida, the women announce that they will travel to Bogotá to hold a sit-in in front of the embassy on July 11 and 12. “Since we don’t know anyone in the city of Bogotá and we don’t have relatives in the city, we want to ask you very courteously if you could help us get to the place and/or a shelter so we can spend the night with our relatives,” they ask the president.

In a brief response to questions from EL PAÍS, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs explains that the consular mission “established contact with the Salvadoran judicial authorities to urge the guarantee of due process, defense and respect for human rights in the framework of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of Colombians imprisoned in El Salvador”. The Foreign Ministry, led by Álvaro Leyva, also affirms that they have visited the detainees on several occasions and provided the necessary consular assistance and accompaniment to their families. The relatives deny that accompaniment and say that they feel abandoned by the Government.

For now, the relatives of the Colombians imprisoned in El Salvador only ask that they be treated with a minimum of dignity. The problem, recalls the lawyer Ingrid Escobar, is that in Bukele’s emergency regime all the rights of the defendants have been lost. “Here the right to due process is not guaranteed, nor the right to a hearing, nor to be defeated in a fair trial, the presumption of innocence is not respected.” Escobar, who on July 15 will denounce Bukele’s human rights violations before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, assures that the judges in El Salvador “don’t even know the number of Colombians they have put in jail supposedly for being gangs or gang members”. Most likely, she says, these young people will be released after a year when the prosecution does not find enough evidence to convict them. And she concludes: “The serious thing is that the Bukele prisons are centers of torture and death.”

