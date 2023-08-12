Two Colombians died in a heavy accident in Brazil. They were traveling on a motorcycle in the town of Guaratuba when they were hit by a Fiat Strada model car. The young people were identified thanks to their driver’s licenses.

A security camera recorded when the car passed on a two-way street and took the young people ahead. Due to the collision, both the motorcycle and the vehicle ended up in a ditch.

According to information from the authorities, Óscar Augusto Bedoya, 29, and Edwin Fernando Sanabria, also 29, died instantly.

Firefighters helped the couple who was in the Fiat. The 46-year-old driver had minor injuries, so he was taken to a care center, while a woman was unharmed.

The Colombians lived in the Joinville municipality and traveled to the Garuva town, a distance of more than 35 kilometers. Sanabria was from Ibaguereño and Bedoya was born in Pereira.

The Colombian Embassy in Brazil was notified of the death, so in the last hours the repatriation of the bodies for their obsequies in the country was achieved.

What will happen to the driver?

The man who was driving the car voluntarily presented himself to the Police and it was found that he was drunksince the breathalyzer test indicated that he had 0.93 milligrams of alcohol per liter of blood when the minimum to configure a crime is 0.34 milligrams, according to the local media city ​​portal.

He was captured and the Prosecutor’s Office is expected to charge him with the crime of homicide. Under Brazil’s Penal Code, he could face between six and 20 years in prison.

