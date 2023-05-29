The end of the expedited expulsion rule in the United States known as Title 42, and the recent expulsion of Colombian migrants seeking to enter that country irregularly, has shown a intensification of the migratory measures to those who seek to fulfill the “American dream”.

There are many reasons why a person who tries to cross the border, or who is already inside the country, can be expelled.

Although the main reason is not having sufficient documentation or prior authorization to legally enter the country, there are other reasons why a person could be expelled from the United States; Here we tell you what they are.

In United States, immigration authorities have the power to deny entry, or expel from that country to any person who commits any action considered within the grounds of inadmissibility, either grounds of inadmissibility from that country.

This also applies to legal immigrants, people already in the United States, or even legal permanent residents.

Main reasons for removal from the United States

There are two moments in which a person can be detained by the immigration authorities: border arrests or at a port of entry, and apprehended within said country.

The Organization of American States specifies the reasons for expulsion for each case in its report “Immigration in the United States: Detentions and due process.”

In the first case, those migrants detained by the authorities will be who can’t prove your US citizenship, valid lawful permanent residence, or possession of a valid visa.

For the second case, the non-citizens who are apprehended in the interior when they have entered the United States illegally; US citizens or legal permanent residents who cannot prove their immigration status; or non-citizens who have violated immigration laws after their entrythus becoming “deportable”.



Title 8, the new norm that governs to expel migrants

The end of Title 42 did not mean what many migrants longed for.

The lifting of this measure only implied that would once again expel irregular migrants under other regulations, including the well-known Title 8, which not only allows the expulsion of people who do not have probable cause for asylum, but the list includes, in addition to sanctions that go up to five years of inadmissibility to enter the United States, the following reasons for expulsion:

– Those who attempting to enter or have entered the United States without being admitted or on parole following inspection by an immigration officer at a designated port of entry, and who have not established to the satisfaction of the immigration officer that they have been physically present in the country continuously during the 2-year period immediately preceding the date of determination of inadmissibility.

– If a DHS agent determines that an alien cannot enter because it is inadmissible under Section 212 of the Immigration Act.

– People who were previously deported and they have not fulfilled the time of punishment.

– Individuals who have committed crimes or offenses that make them a threat to the public and national security of the United States.

– People who have committed crimes of moral turpitude.

– Any foreigner who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude committed within five years (or 10 years in the case of an alien who has lawful permanent resident status under section 1255(j) of this title) after the date of admission, and has been convicted of a crime for which may be imposed a sentence of one year or more.– People with multiple criminal convictions.

Other grounds of inadmissibility

In the Section 212 of the Immigration and Nationality Act American, establishes the grounds of inadmissibility for which a person could be expelled from that country.

In addition to those already mentioned above, Other causes of inadmissibility are:

– be a danger for the national security of the United States. For example, belonging to gangs

– Suffering from a physical or mental illness thatthat makes you a danger to other people.

– “Drug abuser”: By this term the authorities understand that it is a person who has consumed an illegal substance more than once in the last three years.

– Being related to a drug dealer if you have benefited from the profits of said activity in the last five years.

– Having participated in espionage or sabotage.

– Having participated in a genocide.

– To have falsely insured that you are an American citizen.

– Submit false documents before an immigration officer or a consulate

– Being married to more than one person at the same time. These are the cases of bigamy and polygamy.

– Be a part of a international child kidnapping.

– If you have had a J-1 exchange visa and is still subject to two years outside the territory.

– Public charge. He suspects that it could become a source of spending for the public coffers of the United States.

