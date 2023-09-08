Normally the type of tourist visa to travel to the United States has a cost of 185 dollars. Other types of visa have more expensive values, for example that of investor, which has a price of 315 dollars.

However, there are some visas that do not require paying any amount to the Embassy. We tell you what they are and the necessary requirements to apply.

The first type of visa is the A, which is divided into the categories of A1 and A2. This free visa can only be accessed by diplomats.

The first group includes heads of government, ministers, and their immediate family members. On the other hand, in group A2 are the employees assigned by the government who come to work in the United States.

There are also the military who belong to a US military base or are assigned to a foreign embassy in the United States.

The second type of visa exempt from payment is the G. Colombians can apply to this going to work in an international organization in the United States or for personnel who are going to provide their services to a company of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Finally, the type C visa, in its C3 category, exempts visitors to the United States from paying for the document. This type of visa is granted to Colombians who work for official organizations, diplomats or who are members of your family.

However, this type of visa is only valid if the objective is to transit to another country. It is assigned for a stay of less than 90 days.

How to apply for a tourist visa to the United States?

The main thing is to have a valid and current passport. Then you must fill out the DS 160 form, which you can find on the Embassy page.

If you have doubts because the page is in English, You can follow the step-by-step tutorial that the American Embassy has on the Facebook page of the Embassy of the United States in Colombia.

Remember to meet the photo requirements such as size (5×5) and format (JPEG).

When you fill out the form, you must pay the value stipulated for that type of visa: $185.

Demand for visa applications to the United States is growing.

According to the specialized portal Immigration and Visas, one of the reasons why Embassy officials deny visas is due to the lack of evidence to show that there are guarantees of return to Colombia.

It is important to enter the form all the documentation referring to work, family and economic ties.

Then you must schedule your interview and your fingerprinting and photography appointment. The day of your interview remember to be clear about your trip information, including dates, itineraries and places you plan to visit.

