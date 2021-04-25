Before the exciting Rafa Nadal-Stefano Tsitsipas with which the closure will be Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, the center court hosted the doubles final between the Colombian couple formed by Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah and Kevin Krawietz (German) and Horia Tecau (Belgian), a match that the favorites won are excessive hardships, subject to their infallible services and in little more than an hour of play under a summery heat (6-4 and 6-2).

The Colombian couple, who already won the Godó in 2019, precisely the year in which they established themselves as the best in the world, was always ahead of the German Krawietz and his new partner this year, after he won last Roland Garros. Held by their serve, they broke an opponent’s serve in the first set and held the lead until winning 6-4. With that margin, they undermined the morale of their rivals, who threw in the towel and fell 6-2 without mitigation in the second set. The game lasted one hour and nine minutes.

Cabal and Farah reinforce their path to the Tokyo Games, in which they aspire to a medal as a consolidated couple and with extraordinary results in recent years. The stands of the Conde Godó Tournament have seen this week how 16 couples have competed for the doubles title, always in the shadow of the individual tournament.