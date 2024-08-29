Colombia begins its journey in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games this Thursday, August 29. Eleven athletes will be in action, seeking to qualify for the next rounds, and some will be able to fight for a medal today.

According to the criteria of

This Thursday, athletes in para-swimming, para-track cycling, para-archery and the exclusive discipline of Paralympic competitions will be in action: Boccia, in which players take turns throwing six balls and earn points based on how close they are to the white ball used as a reference.

This is the schedule of Colombian athletes for this Thursday, August 29 at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games:

Paraswimming**:

3:43 am: 50M free S6 – Mariana Guerra

3:57 am: 50M free S10 – Maria Paula Barrera

4:19 am: 200M free S5 – Miguel Rincon and Kevin Moreno

Track Paracycling**:

5:55 am: Individual pursuit – Carolina Munévar

Boccia*

5:50 am and 12:20 pm: Women’s Individual – Leidy Girl

7:00 am: Men’s singles – Jesus Romero

10:00 am: Men’s singles – Euclides Grisales and Edilson Chica

Archery*:

6:00 am: Individual recurve – Hector Ramirez

10:00 am: Individual recurve – Maria Monica Daza

*Disciplines that only have a qualifying phase this day.

**Disciplines with qualifying phase and finals this day