Colombian athletes competing this Sunday, August 4, at the Paris Olympic Games They are looking to win a medal for Colombia, in the midst of what has been a difficult competition for the country.
This Sunday, compete Lina Licona in the 400-meter flat athletics event, in the preliminary round, at around 12:05 pm; as well as Anthony Zambranowho is also in the preliminary round of the 400-meter dash.
Also, play Victor Bolanos in sailing, kite formula, in regatta 1 and Paula Patiño in the cycling background test, at 7:00 am
It is worth remembering that Zambrano won a silver medal in the 400-meter dash in Tokyo 2020 and debuts this August 4 in Paris, representing a great illusion for Colombia, after the defeat of several Colombian athletes in recent days, including Mariana Pajón and the Colombian women’s team.
Follow the minute-by-minute coverage below to find out how the Colombian athletes are doing this Sunday.
The fourth stage of men’s individual golf begins
At 9:00 a.m. (Paris time), the fourth stage of the men’s individual golf competition began. A total of 81 players are taking part in this event, including Colombian Camilo Villegas.
