The Paris Olympic Games continue on August 10, and several Colombian athletes are scheduled to compete on this day in search of recognition for their sporting performance.

For this Saturday, athletics (javelin throw), track cycling, golf and wrestling These are the disciplines in which national athletes will compete.

Tatiana Renteria. Photo:Colombian football Share

Schedules

Struggle: Tatiana Renteria – 04:00 am

Tatiana Renteria – 04:00 am Golf: Maria Jose Uribe – 05:28 am

Maria Jose Uribe – 05:28 am Track cycling: Martha Beyona – 10:00 am

Martha Beyona – 10:00 am Track cycling: Male Keirin / Kevin Quintero / Cristian Ortega – 10:29 am

Male Keirin / Kevin Quintero / Cristian Ortega – 10:29 am Athletics: Flor Denis Ruiz – 12:30 pm