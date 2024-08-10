The Paris Olympic Games continue on August 10, and several Colombian athletes are scheduled to compete on this day in search of recognition for their sporting performance.
According to the criteria of
For this Saturday, athletics (javelin throw), track cycling, golf and wrestling These are the disciplines in which national athletes will compete.
Schedules
- Struggle: Tatiana Renteria – 04:00 am
- Golf: Maria Jose Uribe – 05:28 am
- Track cycling: Martha Beyona – 10:00 am
- Track cycling: Male Keirin / Kevin Quintero / Cristian Ortega – 10:29 am
- Athletics: Flor Denis Ruiz – 12:30 pm
Colombians in Paris: this is the schedule
Seven Colombians are preparing to compete in this new round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Tatiana Rentería is now ready on track B
Colombian Tatiana Rentería faces Zaineb Sghaier in the 76 kg category, with whom she will fight for a place in the quarterfinals.
The fight will be the seventh in order on mat B where the action has already begun.
#Colombians #Olympic #Games #LIVE #Follow #competitions #Saturday #August
Leave a Reply