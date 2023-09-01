Colombians are the third group of migrants worldwide who are arriving in New York in search of asylum. That, according to the latest official figures from the Mayor’s Office of this city and that go from the spring of the year 2022 to July of the present.

(We recommend: From what age is someone classified as ‘too old’ to hold office in the US?)

According to the statistics, the city has received at least 107,300 people since that date. Of these, 13 percent or about 14,000 would be of Colombian origin. The largest group is that of Venezuelans, with 41 percent, followed by Ecuadorians (18 percent). Peruvians follow on the list with another 5 percent.

(You can read: More than 250 organizations ask to preserve aid from the United States for Colombia)

In other words, 77 percent – or more than three out of four migrants who have arrived in the Big Apple in the last year and a half – originated from one of these four South American countries.

The group is also joined by people from Mauritania (4 percent), Russia (3 percent), Senegal (percent), Nicaragua (2 percent) and Honduras and Turkey (1 percent).

(You can read: Gustavo Petro’s Health: Does the United States disseminate this information about its presidents?)

According to Anne Williams-Isom, deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, more than half of the group are still in the city while the others have relocated or moved to other destinations.

Migrants hope to find accommodation in New York. Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

City authorities complain that they are receiving little help from the federal government to deal with the immigration crisis. According to Mayor Eric Adams, the government has to intervene with a “decompression strategy” so that New York City does not continue to cushion the effects of a crisis that, he maintains, is global.

(Keep Reading: Donald Trump Won Debate He Didn’t Attend: Why Did He Outsmart Other Republicans?)

In parallel, a wide network of nonprofit organizations and city workers have established more than 200 emergency shelter sites to serve newcomers to the city.

In the last two years, The United States has been registering the arrival of record numbers of migrants to the country, particularly through its southern border.. In fiscal year 2022, the documented figure reached 2,766,522 while so far in 2023 it already reaches 2,556,154.

(Also read: The US responds to Petro’s reconciliation plan: it will continue to persecute drug traffickers)

An important component of them have been Colombians who have also been arriving in historic proportions. In 2022 more than 130,000 were counted while in 2023 there are already 143,167.

During the months of June and July of this year, the flow of Colombians was considerably reduced to less than a third compared to the average of the previous months, but even so it continues to be high when compared to other fiscal years.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68