Two Colombians accused by Russia of being mercenaries in Ukraine remain in jail. The authorities announced their capture on August 28 and in the last few hours they appeared on the state television channel Russia Today (RT) to regret what happened.

They are Alexander Ante, 47 years old, and José Aron Medina Aranda, 36 years old, who were arrested in Caracas, Venezuelalast July when they were trying to return home.

They traveled to Ukraine, they said, because they were promised a payment of $3,000 a month (more than 12 million Colombian pesos) in exchange for serve Ukrainian troops fighting against Russia amid the war that began in February 2022.

José Aron Medina (right) and Alexander Ante (center back).

“A friend from the Colombian Army who was here told me: ‘I’m in Ukraine, if you’re interested, let me know.’ And that’s how the process began,” Ante revealed on the television network.

However, they found a completely different reality on the battlefield. They even reported being mistreated by other members of their armed group: “They treat us as if we were service employees, like kicking us.”

“More than one falls for the propaganda (…) and that’s why there are people who come, but part of it is all a lie. Being here is not like they say,” Medina said. RT.

The Colombian While awaiting the decision of the judicial authorities in a Russian prison, he said he regretted it and recommended his compatriots not to follow the same path: “I tell you from the heart… Family is worth more than a penny in your pocket. Don’t do it, think about your families.”

The sentence that would await Colombians if they are found guilty in Russia

The men were captured in Venezuela while travelling home after fighting in Ukraine.

As Medina’s family told EL TIEMPO, they had flown from Poland to Spain, were going to stop in Caracas and arrive in Colombia; however, the Venezuelan authorities detained them.

Medina was traveling from Warsaw to Cali, but was captured in Caracas.

Russia only formally commented on the case on August 28, saying that they were in its custody.

“The Lefortovo district court of Moscow has granted the request of the authorities in charge of the preliminary investigation to impose a preventive measure in the form of provisional detention on Alexander Ante and Jose Aron Medina Aranda,” the court said in a statement.

They are accused of being mercenaries, a crime punishable in Russia by 15 years in prison.

Russia's attack on Ukraine.

He therefore made an emphatic appeal: “It is very regrettable that someone decides to hire himself out to kill for money in someone else’s war. The profession of mercenary is miserable and is a death trap.”

