The Colombian attacker Yony González starred this weekend one of the most worrying images in European football.

The Portuguese player from Portimonense collapsed in the second half of the match that his team played against Rio Ave. González, who had been very active in attack (a goal was disallowed), he fell unexpectedly and was later removed on a stretcher.

Yony ​​González collapsed on the pitch

Yony ​​Gonzalez laments a lost goal option.

At 65 minutes of the league game last Saturday against Rio Ave (2-2), The Colombian collapsed on the grass and was assisted for a few minutes by the team’s medical team.

Then, already with a cervical collar, he was removed from the field of play on a stretcher by the paramedics and immediately transferred to the hospital.

In the post-match press conference, the Portimonense coach, Paulo Sérgio, reported that González had previously received A blow to the head during a dispute over the ball with an opponent.

Portimonense, Goal Disallowed, Yoni González (VAR), 30m Committed pass from Relvas to the area and Gonzalez with a beautiful pitch for the fundo das redes. No meanwhile, the game was annulled by the Colombian outsider, a decision made after appealing to the VAR.#LigaPortugalbwin #PSCRAFC pic.twitter.com/AaMXrFwK7U — VSPORTS ARCHIVE (@VsportsArchive) April 8, 2023

what is known

Yony ​​González was discharged from the hospital in the last few hours. González, 28-year-old striker, He is now at home and with some dizzinessbut without more serious symptoms, as confirmed by sources from Portimonense to the EFE agency.

Yony ​​González signed for the team from the southern Algarve region in January, after parting ways with Benfica, who had signed him after a fantastic season with Brazilian side Fluminense. However, he never made his debut, and in recent years he has gone through several assignments, the last one to Deportivo Cali, where he managed to be more regular. In his native country, he also represented Envigado, his training club, and Junior from Barranquilla, with whom he won the Colombian League and Cup.

