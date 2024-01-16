Recently a new controversy has arisen in the world of animation, that is about the newest film of the year. Studio Ghibli, The Boy and the Heronwhich hit theaters almost a month ago, and about which the singularity of a girl from Colombia participated as an illustrator. Thus, in various interviews she shared the experience of her working remotely with them, with data that sounds quite incredible to be true, which is why they made many memes on the internet.

It is worth mentioning that the girl stated in the interviews that she had three direct interactions with the director of the play himself, Hayao Miyazaki, talking through a translator about the process that would entail working with the team and what the burden would be. Add to that the fact that he mentioned having made just over 35,000 frames by hand, which would be a lot of time on the tape running, which caught the attention of even some of the public in the United States.

Here is part of the interview where Geraldine Fernández details what her false participation in the animated project 'El Niño y la Heron' by Miyazaki was like. Tremendous lightness with which plagiarism is taken, creating a lot of imaginary scenarios to match is a tremendous challenge. pic.twitter.com/TbCN71ghuS — David Marchena (@DavidMarchena03) January 16, 2024

We also have the interview with the content creator known as Caith Sith, asking about the illustrations, mentioning that they are 100% his although within the portfolio there is one that has not really been created by his inventiveness. Thus, after going through several more interviews, he has commented that he could have exaggerated a little, which is a product of having been part of the public eye in recent days, and to this he adds that he did not really work on the film in its entirety, but a couple of scenes.

Here what was mentioned:

When I finished my degree at the Autonomous University of Barranquilla I was looking at what to do with my life, I had jobs but nothing fixed-term, so I had time to do other things. That's where I do a specialization at the University of Tokyo, I took advantage of the opportunity because I have a good command of the language. I took the exam and ended up in graduate school at that university. I did work on a couple of scenes, not the entire movie. I want to clarify that there were a couple of things in which I exaggerated.

He also talks about why he supposedly hasn't appeared in the credits:

I watched it all except the last 40 minutes and the post-credits, that's why I didn't know where it was located, that's when I desperately asked the studio to help me, they sent me a screenshot and told me that because I'm a foreigner I'm part of the animation support houses that appear in the animation part, that is why my name does not appear, my contract with the studio was freelance.

After all these statements, there are still doubts about the veracity of the facts with the film. So we will have to wait for more evidence in relation to this latest work of Studio Ghibliwhich apparently will not be the last of the company's founder.

Via: THE P

Editor's note: The truth is that the girl's story does not sound very credible, especially the part where she worked semi-in person and that she was paid so much for the work of a couple of scenes. In the end it is a good film, but giving exaggerated credits is not very good.