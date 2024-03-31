The Colombian U-17 National Team The women's team qualified for the next World Cup in the category, which will take place in the Dominican Republic.

Colombia defeated Ecuador this Sunday, 4-2, in its final quadrangle match, ensuring its presence in the World Cup.

The National Team scored 5 points in this phase, the result of two draws and one victory. With that, he managed to qualify.

In their match against Ecuador Colombia had many difficulties, but knew how to overcome adversity to achieve victory.

Colombia under 17 team Photo:FCF Share

The Colombian team, which is led by Carlos Paniaguabegan winning before the first minute of play with a score of Grace Martinez.

However, Ecuador tied very quickly, after 3 minutes, with a defensive error, adding drama to the match.

Colombia missed several scoring opportunities and in the second half saw their goal fall with the second score by the Ecuadorians, in another error behind the back line.

It was at that moment when Colombia showed its caste and found the necessary goals to come back and finish the game, with goals from Samantha Rodríguez, Maithe López and NIkol Rojas.

Now Colombia awaits what happens in the underlying game between Brazil and Paraguay, to define first place. If Brazil, which has 4 points, falls, Colombia will be champions.

