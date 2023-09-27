Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Colombian women’s team, with firm steps in the Copa América de Futsal: another victory

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombian women's team, with firm steps in the Copa América de Futsal: another victory

Colombia Futsal team

Colombian women’s team vs. Uruguay.

Colombia women’s team vs. Uruguay.

This time the national team defeated Uruguay.

The Colombian National Team Women’s Futsal team achieved its second victory this Tuesday in the Copa América taking place in Argentina.

Colombia debuted in the tournament with an 8-0 victory against the Peruvian team and in its second outing they won again, although with a tighter score.

The National Team won 2-0 with goals from Angely Camargo and Danna Rodriguezto seal the second victory in the group.

In other results, Venezuela beat Bolivia 4-1, Paraguay defeated Bolivia 3-0 and Chile defeated Peru 3-2.

The team led by Roberto Bruno He has 100% performance and has six units in two games played.

In addition, the Colombian team accumulates +10 in goal difference, maintaining an undefeated record so far.

The national team will face Chile this Wednesday, September 27 in the third game of the group stage. The game will be at 4:00 pm local time.

