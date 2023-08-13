Colombian women’s team will pay tribute: this will be their reception in Bogotá

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The team reached the quarterfinals at the 2023 World Cup.
The Colombian Women’s National Team they ended their historic participation in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by reaching the quarterfinal phase, being left out after losing against England.
The Colombian Football Federation invited all the followers of the Colombia Women’s Senior Team to the great reception that the players and the coaching staff will have upon their arrival in the country, after that historic presentation at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.
“This Tuesday, August 15, Colombians will be able to thank and exalt the 23 soccer players who made the national territory vibrate with their soccer and put the “tricolor” on the orbital retina for their talent.”
The tribute and celebration event will take place at the Movistar Arena from 5:00 pm, where the FCF and its sponsors will be welcoming the entire delegation.
Hosting data
Day: August 15
Venue: Movistar Arena – Bogota
Admission: Free (until full capacity)
Doors open: 3:00 p.m.
