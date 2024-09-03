The Colombian women’s team The team faces its second challenge in the U-20 World Cup on Tuesday, motivated by its triumph in its debut against Australia. Today, the challenge will be to beat Cameroon (8 pm) at the El Campín stadium to ensure its presence in the round of 16.

According to the criteria of

Colombia has already taken the first positive step, beating the Australes 2-0 and thus the team has taken the pressure off its debut. The challenge for coach Carlos Paniagua is for the team to show a better image, since in the opening game it was very difficult for them to create opportunities despite the goals from the central midfield. Yunaira López and Linda Caicedo with whom she achieved her first victory in the tournament.

Colombia’s Yunaira Jessely López (right) celebrates her goal this Saturday, in a Group A match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup between the Colombian and Australian national teams at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá (Colombia). EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda Photo:EFE Share

Colombia is watching its opponent today with caution, as it showed in its first game in a 2-2 draw with Mexico, when it was down on the scoreboard and managed to equalise. “They are a very physical team (Cameroon), and we know how to counteract that as well. We have faced African teams like Nigeria and I think we have done well. As I say, we have to trust in the idea, defend ourselves well and from there on things will work out,” said centre-back Mary Álvarez.

The Indomitable Lionesses saved the draw against Mexico with a brilliant performance from player Naomi Eto, who scored a double and is Cameroon’s main weapon. However, creativity will not be the only obstacle that the Colombians will have to face, as the winger Mana Lamine was also a headache for their rivals due to her ability in one-on-one situations and her speed.

Colombian women’s U-20 team Photo:Cesar Melgarejo/ The Times @cesarmelgarejoa Share

“These physical rivals (like Cameroon) obviously have to be moved around with the ball and be careful with these duels, avoid them as much as possible because of their characteristics, which are strong, their nature is to go for the ball,” said coach Paniagua yesterday.

Colombia is banking on the performance of its star Linda Caicedo, who is set to be a great figure in the tournament, and other key players such as Maithe López, who came on to replace the injured Karla Viancha and gave the team new offensive possibilities. The play on the wings, with the full-backs Cristina Mota and Sintia Cabezas, will be fundamental in the approach to the match. However, it is expected that the performance of a key player like Gabriela Rodríguez, a star in the last South American Under-20 tournament and who did not have her best game in her debut, will improve.

“There is the possibility of having more depth with Maithe or continuing with Linda (Caicedo) as false nine, we will adjust that and we hope that what we have planned will work for us,” added the coach.

Colombia is motivated, it wants to improve its performance and ensure its qualification for the round of 16 once and for all.

Programming

Colombia vs. Cameroon

The Campin Stadium

Time: 8 pm

TV: DSports, Caracol, RCN

SPORTS

More sports news