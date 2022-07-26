The Colombian Women’s National Team fulfills its task and has already settled in the great final of the women’s Copa América, after beating Argentinas 1-0, this Monday in Bucaramanga.

The Colombian National Team continues to increase its prize loot thanks to his great participation, in which he reached the final undefeated.

Classifications

Colombia Women’s National Team

The team has already achieved its great objectives: with its qualification for the final, in which it expects a rival between Brazil and Paraguay, who play this Tuesday, the tricolor team found the quotas it came looking for. Colombia returns to the Women’s World Cup that will take place in 2023 in New Zealand and Australia.

But that is not all. The National Team, led by Nelson Abadía, also achieved its quota to the next Olympic Games that will take place in Paris, in 2024.

The Colombian National Team failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France or the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This is his revenge.

In 2015 the team did manage to go to the World Cup in Canada, where it was left out in the round of 16.

economic prizes

And that’s not all, Colombia also increases its prize money, agreed with the Colombian Football Federation.

He has already accumulated 60 million pesos per head, after winning the 4 games of the first phase and finishing first in group A.

With the passage to the final, it guarantees to increase the minimum prize to double, because for being runner-up it takes another 60 million agreed. But if she is champion, she secures another 100 million.

That without counting on the monetary prize that will be delivered the Conmebol to the FCF, which will be US$500,000 if Colombia is runner-up, and US$1,500,000 if it wins the title.



