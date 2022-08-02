Colombian women’s team: the chosen ones for the U-20 World Cup are ready

Carlos Paniaguatechnical director of the Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team announced the names of the 21 players who will play the FIFA World Cup Women of the category that will take place from August 10 to 28, 2022 in Costa Rica.

Colombia Women's U-20 National Team

The Colombian team will travel this Wednesday, August 3, to Costa Rican territory where they will finalize details for their participation in the tournament.

On the list are the five youth who were part of the senior team that was runner-up in the women’s Copa América: the goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo, the central defender Ángela Barón and the attackers Gisela Robledo, Gabriela Rodríguez and Linda Caicedo.

It should be remembered that the latter was not part, due to injury, of the team that qualified for the World Cup, after finishing second in the South American that was played in Chile in April of this year.

Karla Torres was also included in the list, with an outstanding performance in the U-17 team that qualified for the World Cup in India.

Colombia will debut on August 10, against Germany, in Alajuela. On the 13th they will play against Mexico and on the 17th, against New Zealand, both in San José.

Colombian women's U-20 team.

1. ANA MARIA GUZMAN ZAPATA – Deportivo Pereira

2. ANGELA DANIELA BARÓN -D`Feeters Kicks (USA)

3. GABRIELA RODRIGUEZ SALAZAR – America de Cali

4. GISELA ROBLEDO GIL – UDG Tenerife (ESP)

5. ILANA IZQUIERDO ZANGER – University of Southern Mississippi (USA)

6. INGRID YOBANA GUERRA MENESES – Deportivo Cali

7. JUANA SOFIA ORTEGON GIRALDO – Deportivo Cali

8. KARLA DAYANA TORRES GARCIA – Independent Santa Fe

9. KELLY JOHANA CAICEDO ALEGRÍA – Deportivo Cali

10. LINDA LIZETH CAICEDO ALEGRÍA – Deportivo Cali

11. MARÍA CAMILA REYES CALDERÓN – Independent Santa Fe

12. MARIANA MUÑOZ RAMÍREZ – National Athletic

13. MARY JOSÉ ÁLVAREZ ESPILETETA – Intimate Forms (Antioquia League)

14. NATALIA GIRALDO ALZATE – America de Cali

15. LICENSED CAROLINA SERNA FLÓREZ – Valencia FC (ESP)

16. STEFANIA PERLAZA PERLAZA – Deportivo Cali

17. VALENTINA GONZÁLEZ SOTO – Equity

18. VALERY RESTREPO RÍOS – Intimate Forms (Antioquia League)

19. WENDY KATERINE BONILLA CANDELO – America de Cali

20. YIRLEIDYS QUEJADA MINOTA – Intimate Forms (Antioquia League)

21. YUNAIRA JESSELY LÓPEZ MORENO – Intimate Forms (Antioquia League)

coaching staff

• CARLOS ALBERTO PANIAGUA MAZO – Technical Director

• MICHAEL FLOREZ VALLE – Technical Assistant

• VIVIANA CARDONA VALENCIA – Physical Trainer

• CARLOS ALBERTO PÉREZ GUTIÉRREZ – Archers Trainer

• LUIS ALBERTO PIRAGAUTA ARDILA – Physician

• MONICA ARANZAZU TORO – Physiotherapist

• HEINAR ZORRILLA – Physiotherapist

• RAFAEL ZABARAÍN PINTO – Psychologist

• JORGE ROZO BARRIOS – Video Analyst

• MAURICIO RUBIO TABARES – Props

