Colombian women’s team takes third place in the Copa América futsal

It was with drama. Only through penalties Colombia women’s team He took third place in the Copa América futsal that takes place in Argentina.

Colombia faced Venezuela in the third place match, after having lost in the semifinal against Brazil, 7-0.

The match ended goalless, but in the penalty shootouts Colombia was more effective and won with a tight 7-6.

Thus, Colombia, led by Roberto Brunoends a good presentation with a guaranteed place on the podium of the continental tournament.

SPORTS

