Colombian women’s team takes third place in the Copa América futsal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia futsal team.
Colombia futsal team.
The team beat Venezuela this Sunday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
It was with drama. Only through penalties Colombia women’s team He took third place in the Copa América futsal that takes place in Argentina.
Colombia faced Venezuela in the third place match, after having lost in the semifinal against Brazil, 7-0.
The match ended goalless, but in the penalty shootouts Colombia was more effective and won with a tight 7-6.
Thus, Colombia, led by Roberto Brunoends a good presentation with a guaranteed place on the podium of the continental tournament.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #womens #team #takes #place #Copa #América #futsal