The Colombian women’s team went from disaster to hope, falling 3-0 against France in their debut in the Olympic Gamesand in the second half came close to an epic goal with two goals. However, the longed-for draw did not come and the team started Group A with a 3-2 defeat.

Colombia had a nightmare in the first half. France was a steamroller that found the goals with relative ease.

They didn’t even appear Linda Caicedo, neither Catalina Usme nor Mayra Ramírez. The Colombian team continued to suffer from poor delivery and their debut weighed on them.

Kenza Dali (right) fights for the ball with Marcela Restrepo. Photo:AFP Share

And so the French, the home team and favourites, began to do damage early on. Katoto scored the first goal in the 6th minute, very quickly, a goal that upset the Colombian team’s entire game plan and left the team stunned.

In the 18th minute, it was Dali who found the second goal. It seemed that a hard defeat was coming because Colombia did not react.

To top it off, Katoto appeared again and scored the third in the 42nd minute. Colombia went into the break with three goals down.

Colombia’s reaction

Catalina Usme celebrates her goal at the Olympics. Photo:AFP Share

But in the second half there was a reaction, the team woke up and began to look more like what it knows how to do. Catalina Usme, from a penalty, scored in the 54th minute.

That goal gave wings to the team, which regained some of its confidence. Manuela Pavi increased the hope when she scored the second, in the 64th minute.

The team went forward in search of the equalizer, but it was not enough. To make matters worse, forward Mayra Ramírez was shown a red card for a foul.

Colombia’s debut went from tragedy to hope, but there was still no epic and they lost in their debut at the Olympics.

Colombia’s next match will be this Sunday, July 28 against New Zealand, at 10 am

