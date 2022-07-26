The Colombian Women’s National Team makes the transition from the celebration for the classification to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023, to the Pan American Games in Santiago 2023 and the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 to the preparation for the final of the women’s Copa América, in which they expect a rival, Brazil or Paraguay.

Meanwhile, in the stands of the Alfonso López stadium, around the stage and on all social networks, many fans are still celebrating that the team has achieved the first goals it set for this tournament.

However, it was not all joy. While the team responds on the field and shows hierarchy to qualify for the orbital tournaments, the local Women’s League will not be played in the second semester, by decision of the Dimayor club assembly.

Why there will be no Women’s League in the second semester

The president of the entity, Fernando Jaramillo, announced that there would be a tournament in the second half of the year, but several of the clubs that participated in the championship that America won described the measure as improvised and decided not to play. only four teams remained firm: the champion, Deportivo Cali, Cortuluá and Millonarios.

In the stadiums where the Cup has been played, several fans displayed banners calling for a worthy Women’s League.

Despite everything, Dimayor published a message on her social networks congratulating the Colombian National Team for qualifying. And as soon as they did, the criticism rained down.

The indignation for the congratulations of the Dimayor

The reactions of the followers on social networks were divided between indignation and mockery, taking into account that, for example, Cali and América, the two representatives of Colombia in the women’s Copa Libertadores, will arrive at the tournament with four months without official competition. :

Now they do stick out their chests when they are always mistreated, they should be ashamed that with a mediocre league and the lack of respect they have with them every moment, they are doing an incredible job, and they will never say that their successes come from a good league.. .. cheeky — Lili Bolkcom (@LiliBolkcom) July 26, 2022

When they make you a WOMEN’S WOMEN’S WORTHY LEAGUE, take out all the chest in the world, but not the rest, hypocrites – Valerie Echeverry F (@Valerieef_) July 26, 2022

SPORTS