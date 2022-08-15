Carlos Paniagua He is not a technician who tells lies. He knows very well that the Colombian women’s team that he directs did not have the best performance on Saturday against Mexico, in the 0-0 draw on the second date of group B of the World Cup in Costa Rica, but Paniagua, in addition to admitting the faults, appreciates that he did not lose, that he added a point and that the classification to the quarterfinals is closer. And it will be defined tomorrow against New Zealand.

Before the match against the Mexicans, Paniagua had insisted that beating Germany was a historic achievement, but that what followed was also going to be difficult, which is why he wanted his team grounded and focused. On the field, what was seen was a Colombia that did not show the same face of the debut, which cost him more.

“It was a very difficult game, against a tough opponent who came from a draw and it was useful for him to win, and he did everything to win, we were very passive, we allowed the ball to be passed around, but fortunately he got a very good result, and now it’s time get the players back for the next match,” Paniagua told the official channel of the U-20 World Cup.

His analysis is clear, Colombia did not have the ball, the attack did not have the expected volume, and the rival caused many problems.

“We let the rival play. The order was to go out more, not to let the rival progress with the ball, but that’s football, today (Saturday) we didn’t play as well as against Germany, but it’s a very good result that leaves us close to reaching the quarterfinals ” added the DT.

Paniagua only thinks about what is coming, about facing New Zealand tomorrow and getting the result, a draw will be enough, to go to the next phase, which is the first big goal of this team, although the ambition is very high after having won To Germany.

Giraldo’s self-criticism

The players of the Colombian National Team were left with the same feeling, that the rivals surprised them. “We knew it was going to be complicated from the beginning, that it wasn’t going to be easy, now we have the most important game left for qualifying,” said goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo, who once again stood out, containing a couple of shots by the Mexicans . In addition, Giraldo stressed that despite the Mexican dominance, Colombia knew how to avoid the rival attack so as not to really suffer. “There were several dangerous plays, they had a good team, we knew how to defend ourselves and do things well”.

Finally, Giraldo commented: “We knew that Mexico wasn’t easy, we didn’t come out the same as against Germany, but now it’s time to keep adding up and think about the next game”.

Tomorrow, against New Zealand, will be the final qualifying test.

Fine tunning

The national team already has its mind on the duel against the New Zealanders. The ten players who were substitutes in the draw against Mexico trained at the Sports Complex of the Alajuelense Sports League, doing physical and tactical work.

The eleven starters who disputed date two, stayed at the hotel where they carried out recovery work guided by the medical department that included work in the pool, jacuzzi and ice.

This Monday those directed by Carlos Paniagua will have their last training to adjust details and seek classification to be among the 8 best teams in the world.

